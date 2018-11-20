WWE RAW Results November 19th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Baron Corbin, the acting RAW GM opened the show and welcomed Stephanie McMahon. The crowd didn't seem to care about RAW's "clean sweep". Baron Corbin asked Stephanie McMahon if the clean sweep would ensure his job was more permanent. Stephanie gave a concerned look and Braun Strowman came out.

Stephanie McMahon also told Strowman he'd get the Universal title shot against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble but only if he beat Corbin. The stipulation was revealed to be a TLC match. A 6-man tag team match was set up right then and there.

Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman, Finn Balor & Elias - Elimination match

The match was stopped after Braun was terribly injured

Corbin was about to kick things off against Braun in the ring but he quickly tagged in McIntyre. Drew got some offence in before Braun tagged Balor and slammed him onto McIntyre. McIntyre quickly got up and power slammed Balor before taking him outside and slamming him against the barricade.

A bit of teamwork saw Corbin and McIntyre get knocked down, while Lashley was taken out. Balor then took to the skies to take out Lashley and McIntyre. Balor went to the top rope and McIntyre shoved him down. McIntyre tagged in and hit the Claymore Kick on Finn Balor.

Drew McIntyre eliminated Finn Balor

McIntyre and Lashley set out a well-laid trap to knock Strowman onto the mat, preventing Elias from having anyone to tag in. Elias fought back with a knee and then an elbow drop but Lashley broke the pin. Outside the ring, Lio Rush laughed at Elias and The Drifter tried to manhandle Rush, but Lashley speared him. Elias got counted out.

Elias was eliminated by count-out

Corbin was in control of Strowman. He didn't seem to be particularly scared of Strowman when he was down. The Monster Among Men then began decimating Corbin and ran through Lashley. Corbin ate a power-slam and the pin got broken up a chair shot from McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre was eliminated by DQ

Bobby Lashley, who wasn't DQ'd, then assisted on the assault. Corbin and the other two ambushed The Monster outside the ring, with Strowman taking a Claymore Kick before getting thrown into the steel steps.

Corbin continued the assault with the chair. He took his belt off and the beatdown continued. Lashley had Strowman tied up with belt and Corbin used a steel chair to smash Braun's elbow, which was already busted open and the match was called off after the team smashed Braun's elbow with the steel steps.

Result: The 6-Man Elimination Tag match was called off due to injury

