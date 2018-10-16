WWE RAW Results, October 15th 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW WInners & Video Highlights

Will The Shield survive?

The Dogs of War kick off RAW

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre opened RAW. They cut a promo from the middle of the ring. Ziggler said the crowd is looking at the best 3-man group in WWE history. McIntyre added they didn't need tactical vests to prove it.

They play the clip of Dean Ambrose walking out last week. McIntyre added that he hated saying that they told them so. Further trying to drive a wedge in The Shield, he said Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns were the only ones who ever benefitted from The Shield. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler discussed who was going to win the WWE World Cup.

The Shield's music hit at this point but Ambrose wasn't there. Rollins stated that The Shield were still alive.

Roman Reigns added that when he beat Strowman and Lesnar, Strowman was going back to go to the back of the line. Rollins meanwhile challenged Drew McIntyre to have their WWE World Cup qualifying match right away and the big man agreed.

