×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE RAW Results, October 15th 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW WInners & Video Highlights

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
16 Oct 2018, 08:49 IST

Will The Shield survive?
Will The Shield survive?

The Dogs of War kick off RAW


Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre opened RAW. They cut a promo from the middle of the ring. Ziggler said the crowd is looking at the best 3-man group in WWE history. McIntyre added they didn't need tactical vests to prove it.

They play the clip of Dean Ambrose walking out last week. McIntyre added that he hated saying that they told them so. Further trying to drive a wedge in The Shield, he said Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns were the only ones who ever benefitted from The Shield. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler discussed who was going to win the WWE World Cup.

The Shield's music hit at this point but Ambrose wasn't there. Rollins stated that The Shield were still alive.

Roman Reigns added that when he beat Strowman and Lesnar, Strowman was going back to go to the back of the line. Rollins meanwhile challenged Drew McIntyre to have their WWE World Cup qualifying match right away and the big man agreed.

1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Undertaker Roman Reigns
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
WWE RAW Results September 17th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 8th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 1st 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results August 20th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results September 3rd 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results September 24th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 15th October 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us