WWE RAW Results October 1st 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 33 // 02 Oct 2018, 08:49 IST

RAW kicked off with Dean Ambrose coming out alone for a change. Charly Caruso was in the ring and asked him about Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre's claims about him being unhappy in The Shield and whether there's any truth to it. Ambrose said that it might all be true and he might be done with the Shield already. He said that he may just be waiting for the perfect time to stab The Shield in the back, throwing Caruso off her line of questioning.

He added that the Shield is a brotherhood and they will always ride into battle together. Just as Ambrose was about to leave, acting RAW GM Corbin came out and antagonized the Lunatic Fringe. Ambrose called him the world's largest substitute teacher. Corbin let Ambrose pick his opponent out of Rollins for the IC title, Reigns for the Universal Title or Braun Strowman. Ambrose picked the last and largest option and the match kicked off right after.

Dean Ambrose vs. Braun Strowman

Strowman was in control for the longest part of the match. He caught Ambrose in a submission move where it looked like he was trying to rip his head clean off before resuming with his assault. Dean managed to reverse into a headlock but Strowman just tossed him away.

Ambrose took control with a dropkick but Strowman didn't even flinch before he went for a powerslam but Ambrose reversed it into the Dirty Deeds but failed to get the pinfall. he followed up with a suicide dive before sending Braun into the steel steps. Strowman hit the powerslam and sent him into the barricades outside.

Another powerslam later, Roman Reigns made his entrance and charged at Braun in the ring. Roman hit the Superman punch and the match ended in a DQ in favor of Braun.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Dean Ambrose via DQ

Reigns and Rollins fought off Strowman but Dolph and Drew came out to support Braun and so did Corbin before announcing that this was not according to his plan and that Reigns will face Dolph right after while Drew will face Rollins later in the night.

