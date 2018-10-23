WWE RAW Results October 22nd 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, Video Highlights

Reigns kicked off the show by walking up to the ring to apologize for not being a fighting champion. He gave a character breaking promo announcing that his name is Joe and he has been fighting Leukemia for 11 years.

He said that the disease was back and for that, he would have to give up the Universal Title but mentioned that this was in no way his retirement. He lay the belt down in the center of the ring and walked out before hugging his Shield brothers on the ramp. Roman was in tears.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

Well, at least someone's having a good day

Balor was in control when Lio ran an interference causing Finn to chase Rush on the outside as Lashley used the opportunity to steamroll Balor as we headed for commercials. Balor hit a basement dropkick and Lio kept chanting Lashley's name. Lashley hit a Samoan drop for a near fall and Balor reversed the vertical suplex. Balor missed the Coupe de Grace and got the three count with a sudden roll-up.

Result: Finn Balor def. Bobby Lashley

Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott

#SquadGoals

Sasha hit a big shoulder tackle right off the bat and gained the momentum as we headed into a commercial break. Riott was in control as we returned and had a rest hold on. Banks hit a big boot to the face and a dropkick winning back control of the match before she hit the double knees twice followed by a backstabber.

Logan and Morgan came out for the assist and were attacked by Bailey and Natalya. The Riott Squad managed to overpower the competition and Sasha had to get involved. Riott capitalized and hit a huge kick as Sasha returned to the ring and got the three count.

Result: Ruby Riott def. Sasha Banks

