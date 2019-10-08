WWE RAW Results October 7th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

It went from bad to worse for Rusev

RAW kicked off with what was apparently a dark match ending in a two-on-one attack on Rusev by Randy Orton and Baron Corbin. Rusev fought his attackers off and Bobby Lashley showed up on the Titantron and he said he was in Rusev's home, in his bed, and with Lana. Lana taunted Rusev by saying that everything they owned was in her name. The screen went dark as they settled in bed and Rusev was crying in the ring with his attackers ringside, laughing.

Rusev raged out and destroyed his attackers, smashing Corbin's head into the steel steps over and over before using it to take out Randy as well. Rusev was still fuming as he walked off backstage.

Segment rating: A

Lacey Evans was out with a trashcan and was demanding a 'Last Lady Standing' match against Natalya. Nattie came out and the match started immediately.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya - Last Woman Standing match

Evans was destroyed by the end of it

Natalya dominated early on and tossed Lacey around at ringside as the match began. The match returned to the ring and Natalya locked in a sharpshooter before resuming the onslaught. Evans retaliated and sent Natalya into the barricade before kicking her down and almost taking out a table from under the ring.

Lacey put the table back inside and sent Nattie into the steel steps. Evans used a Kendo Stick and sent Natalya head-first into the ring-post. Lacey used a chair and a Kendo Stick quite creatively to keep Natalya down.

Lacey used the trashcan and then hit a moonsault off the barricades before hitting a big move on the announce table. Natalya reversed a suplex and powerbombed Lacey off the stage and through a table for the win.

Result: Natalya def. Lacey Evans

Match rating: A+

