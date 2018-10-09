WWE RAW Results October 8th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Excitement ran through the arena as Shawn Michaels came out of retirement

Triple H and Shawn Michaels kicked off RAW to respond to Undertaker & Kane following their post-match beatdown on Super Show-Down. Triple H said that he reached the top of the mountain in Australia but he and Shawn Michaels got hit by an avalanche after the match. Triple H said he spent his entire career fighting the world with Shawn Michaels. He added that respect is having someone's back. Shawn Michaels added that sometimes one respected who a person used to be.

The duo then revealed the DX shirts they were wearing underneath before posing for the fans.

The duo then revealed the DX shirts they were wearing underneath before posing for the fans.

Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens

Lashley had Lio Rush back at his side tonight as he faced Kevin Owens. Owens sent Lashley out of the ring and then followed Lashley out and caught him with a right hand. Lio Rush had a mic at ringside and he encouraged the crowd to cheer for Lashley but ended up getting booed. Lashley caught Owens from behind and rolled him back into the ring. Owens knocked Lashley over the apron and leapt on him over the top rope as the crowd erupted.

Owens sent Lashley shoulder-first into the barricade as we headed to commercials. Back from the break. Lashley was back on top and Lio Rush encouraged the crowd to cheer for Lashley again. This time Owens followed him outside and chased him. Lashley blindsided KO and threw him into the barricade.

Lashley hit KO with a delayed vertical suplex as Rush continued to yap at ringside. Owens kicked out and caught Lashley with a superkick, following it up with a Stunner. KO headed to the top rope but another distraction from Lio Rish cost him. Lashley sent KO face-first into the mat for the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley turned heel after the match by assaulting Kevin Owens further, slamming his legs against the ring post.

