WWE RAW Results Results 13th August 2018, Latest RAW winners & video highlights

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 18.75K // 14 Aug 2018, 09:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rowdy Ronda Rousey kicked off RAW. She paid tribute to Natalya's father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. She also praised Natalya for being one of the first people to welcome her to WWE. She mentioned that Alexa Bliss cheated to beat Natalya time and again, but vowed to become RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

She then announced Ember Moon as Natalya's replacement against Alexa Bliss. Bliss came out and went on a rant against Ronda and said that she didn't want what happened to Alicia Fox last week to happen to her, so she got private security.

Unsurprisingly, she attacked Ember Moon from the back and shoved Rousey down, which prompted Rousey to single-handedly destroy the security. The ring was clear for the match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Alexa Bliss vs Ember Moon

With Rousey and Alicia Fox at ringside for each superstar, Ember Moon started the match off fast, but the RAW Women's Champion slowed down the match to her pace.

With Rousey hyping her up at ringside, Moon brought the pace back up after a brief spell down. Rousey took out Alicia Fox and Ember Moon was on the verge of pinning the champion before Alicia Fox pulled her leg and slid in the ring. Though the finish was clearly botched, it was a DQ and Fox then hit Ember with the big boot.

Ember Moon def. Alexa Bliss by DQ

Rousey did the judo throw on her and cleared the ring, standing tall before SummerSlam.

A video highlight was shown of the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar rivalry and Paul Heyman's interview from last week.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre made fun of Kurt Angle backstage for waiting for Seth Rollins, who hadn't arrived on RAW yet.

1 / 8 NEXT