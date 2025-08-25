WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns attacks former champ backstage; CM Punk issues sinister warning (8/25/25)

Roman Reigns kicked off WWE RAW from Birmingham, England, and said that he had big plans for tonight, the rest of the year, and next year. He added that he wasn't the same guy he used to be, and just like Cody Rhodes predicted, Seth Rollins and the Vision took everything from him.Reigns noted that the Bloodline was gone, and just as he brought up Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman interrupted him. Bronson Reed was there with two pairs of sneakers he stole from Roman, and Heyman reminded us that five years ago, in the same week as now, he left Brock Lesnar to be Reigns' wiseman.WWE @WWELINKHeyman disrespects the OTCNow, Roman was all alone, and Heyman said that he missed him, but he no longer respected the OTC. Heyman said that Reed was going to beat Roman, but the latter said that he would whoop Reed's a** at Clash in Paris. Reed claimed to be a true Samoan, and Roman joked that it meant he owned Bronson.Bronson Reed: Tribal ThiefRoman demanded his shoes back, and the crowd agreed, but Reed handed them to Heyman and threatened the OTC. Roman ran at Reed, and the two met on the entrance ramp before fighting their way to ringside and then into the ring. Reed hit a splash and took out the security that showed up before trying to steal Roman's shoes once more.Reed and Reigns start a huge brawlReed got a senton and headed up top before more security came in and stopped him from hitting the Tsunami. Roman hit the Superman Punch and knocked him off the ropes before the brawl continued. Officials and security tried to stop them and managed to separate the two before RAW moved on.Roman gets the upper handWWE RAW Results (August 25, 2025):Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonaghKofi Kingston def. PentaRhea Ripley def. Roxanne PerezAJ Styles def. Finn BalorBron Breakker def. LA KnightWWE RAW Results: Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonaghOpening matchFinn Balor tried to interfere early in the match, and the referee sent him backstage before Lee hit a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, JD countered a dive with a dropkick and got a near fall.Lee came back with a superkick and got a big powerbomb for a near fall. Lee headed up top for the double stomp in the corner before Dominik showed up at ringside. AJ Styles showed up and attacked Dom before Lee hit Operation Dragon for the win.Result: Dragon Lee def. JD McDonaghDominik Mysterio and AJ Styles interfereGrade: CWWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Kofi KingstonPenta's early offence was countered before Kofi was sent outside. Penta was about to hit a dive, but all of the New Day ran up the ramp to avoid it. Back in the ring, Kofi got the boom drop before Penta hit the Penta Driver for a near fall.Kofi kicks out of the Penta DriverGrayson Waller interfered and was kicked down to the floor before Kofi took a dive at ringside. Back in the ring, another distraction from Waller allowed Kofi to hit Trouble in Paradise for the win.Result: Kofi Kingston def. PentaGrade: B-Backstage on RAW, IYO SKY told Rhea Ripley that she appreciated the help but had to keep their distance from each other for a while.IYO SKY talks to Rhea Ripley backstageBecky Lynch was out next on RAW and recalled that she had her WWE tryout in Birmingham 13 years ago. Nikki Bella interrupted the champ, and Becky told her that Bella doesn't call the shots anymore since The Man had &quot;replaced her&quot;. Nikki recalled that Becky used to be &quot;Charlotte Flair's little sidekick.&quot;Nikki Bella shows up on RAWNikki said that Becky was a coward and a cheat before Becky said that Bella could have her title match, but in Paris. Bella took the title off of Becky's shoulder, and the latter went for a cheap shot, but Nikki took her down. Bella countered the Manhandle slam before Becky ran off.Becky takes a shot at NikkiCM Punk was backstage on RAW and said that he didn't intend to put LA Knight through a table last week, but he wasn't sad about it either. It was every man for himself at Paris, and Punk said that he was going to 'paint the arena with their blood' to win the match.CM Punk is confident going into Clash in ParisWWE RAW Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne PerezRhea Ripley faces Roxanne PerezRhea was in control early on, but Roxanne dodged a big move on the apron before getting a moonsault in the corner for a near fall. Perez focused on Rhea's injured knee, and Raquel distracted Ripley, making her miss the Razor's Edge.Rhea took Raquel down and hit the Razor's Edge on Roxanne before getting a near fall off a knee strike. Roxanne got a dropkick on Rhea's knee before missing the Pop Rox. Rhea countered with the Riptide and got the win.Result: Rhea Ripley def. Roxanne PerezRaquel attacked Ripley as soon as the match ended, and Roxanne stopped Rhea from hitting the Riptide. We got a two-on-one beating before IYO showed up and made the save, kicking the Judgment Day out of the ring.IYO SKY shows up to make the saveGrade: BAsuka was really angry about IYO helping Rhea and yelled at her backstage before RAW moved on.WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles vs. Finn BalorAJ Styles faces Finn BalorBalor was sent outside, and AJ hit a big dive to the floor before getting some chops against the barricades. Back in the ring, AJ countered an inverted DDT before getting the Pele kick.Balor took a backbreaker before coming back with a slingblade and the dropkick in the corner. AJ dodged the Coup de Grace and hit the Styles Clash before getting the quick win.Result: AJ Styles def. Finn BalorGrade: BBackstage on RAW, Roman Reigns told Jey Uso that he had helped the OTC enough and should focus on his own title match now.Roman Reigns offers advice to Jimmy UsoBayley was still hearing the voices of her former gimmicks in her head and was still conflicted.Bayley hears voices in her headDominik was complaining about AJ Styles interfering with the Judgment Day's matches, so to settle things, Adam Pearce booked a title match between Dom and AJ next week on RAW.Adam Pearce sets up a title match for next weekRoman Reigns attacked former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed backstage and took them out before RAW moved on. LA Knight came in and attacked Breakker, continuing the beatdown as the two headed to ringside.Roman Reigns attacks Bron and BronsonKnight sent Breakker into the LED boards and barricades, and it looked like he was more interested in beating Bron than starting the match. Breakker was bleeding from the elbow before coming back with a low blow. Bron tried for the clothesline over the announce desk, but Knight reversed it.LA Knight continues the beatingKnight slammed Breakker's head into the announce desk and tossed him over before the two finally headed into the ring to start the main event.WWE RAW Results: LA Knight vs. Bron BreakkerKnight got a neckbreaker early on, and Breakker came back with some big moves and got a headlock in while taunting him. Bron countered another neckbreaker and hit the Breakkensteiner before getting a near fall.Knight blocked the spear before getting a DDT off a counter. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Bron took a reverse DDT. Knight missed the BFT before Breakker took a big boot for another near fall.Bron took a superplex and the elbow drop before Seth Rollins made his entrance. The distraction allowed Bron to get the spear on Knight before hitting another one in the ring for the win.Result: Bron Breakker def. LA KnightSeth Rollins shows up for a distractionGrade: B+Rollins and Breakker deliver a beatdown to Knight after the match, and Jey Uso came out to even the numbers. Jey attacked the heels, but Breakker took him down and let Rollins hit the Pedigree on him.CM Punk attacks Rollins!CM Punk was out next and attacked Bron before tossing him into the ringpost. Rollins took a beating from Punk in the ring before Bron dragged their leader outside, and Punk helped Jey up to his feet.Jey Uso takes out Punk and KnightKnight and Punk got into the scuffle before, much to Rollins' delight, the three started brawling in the ring. Jey hit a superkick to Knight and then another on Punk while Rollins watched and laughed from across the arena before WWE RAW went off the air.