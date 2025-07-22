WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns confronts Paul Heyman; top star wants to knock out The Undertaker (7/21/25)

CM Punk kicked off WWE RAW and said that he was putting everything else on hold to focus on winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk praised Gunther but added that he was looking forward to beating him at SummerSlam.Gunther came out and said that he wasn't there to insult Punk or cause drama. Gunther noted that both he and Punk had massive egos, but only the champ's ego was justified.The Ring General added that Punk would never be the World Heavyweight Champion since Gunther would choke him out at SummerSlam. With that, Gunther walked out and RAW moved on.Backstage on RAW, Naomi walked up to Stephanie Vaquer and said she would win at SummerSlam before beating her at Clash in Paris.WWE RAW Results (21 July, 2025):Sheamus def. RusevLWO def. The New Day &amp; American MadeThe Judgment Day def. Bayley &amp; Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Tag Team ChampionshipKarrion Kross def. Sami ZaynStephanie Vaquer def. IYO SKY via DQWWE RAW Results: Sheamus vs. RusevThe match headed outside, and Sheamus got a big top rope clothesline to the floor. Rusev came back with a fallaway slam over the announce desk before things returned to the ring.Sheamus got the Beats of the Bodhran before Rusev countered the Brogue kick with a powerslam. Sheamus got a knee strike for a near fall before Rusev locked in the accolade.The Celtic Warrior broke the hold and took some kicks to the face before Rusev exposed the top turnbuckle. Sheamus drove Rusev's head into the turnbuckle and hit him with a shillelagh while the ref was looking away for the win.Result: Sheamus def. Rusev on RAWGrade: BEl Grande Americano was backstage, and it was the newer version, not Chad Gable. He said something in Spanish before Dragon Lee confronted him. The two started a brawl, and officials split them up before RAW moved on.Bayley got herself and Lyra Valkyria a Tag Team Title match, and the latter was very confused about why The Role Model was interested in teaming up with her again.WWE RAW Results: The New Day vs. LWO vs. American MadeJulius Creed got a big double suplex before The New Day took control and hit what was formerly known as the Unicorn Kicks on him in the corner. Kofi tried for a big dive, but Cruz Del Toro took him out with a dropkick.Brutus Creed took a poisonrana before Joaquin Wilde tagged in and cleared the ring. El Grande Americano showed up and attacked Dragon Lee at ringside before Del Toro hit a massive dive on the superstars that were at ringside. In the ring, Wilde rolled Kofi Kingston up and got the win off the distraction.Result: LWO def. The New Day &amp; American Made on RAWGrade: BStephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY argued about who would have won in their last match before the interference and decided to set up a rematch for later tonight.TNA World Champion Trick Williams was being interviewed and said that he was going to knock The Undertaker out.The New Day were confused about what was happening with the tag division before Grayson Waller showed up and told them that Austin Theory was injured, meaning that A-Town Down Under was over for good. He called himself Big G and wanted to join The New Day, but the former tag champs didn't look too keen on having him around.Becky Lynch was out next and called Lyra Valkyria out before saying that if she beats Lyra at SummerSlam, the latter can never challenge for the IC Title again. Lyra accepted and added that the match had to have no disqualifications and no countouts.Becky accepted the terms and asked Lyra to shake her hand, but then tried to attack the challenger. Lyra countered it and hit a Manhandle Slam on The Man before we headed for the Tag Team Title match.WWE RAW Results: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Bayley &amp; Lyra Valkyria - Women's Tag Team Championship matchBayley and Roxanne Perez kicked off the match, and the champ headed outside the ring to recoup before Bayley chased after her. The Role Model came back with a back suplex on Roxanne before hitting the double knees in the corner. Roxanne took the Sunset Flip Bomb before Bayley was hit with a cheap shot by Raquel Rodriguez.The champs got a double-team move, but Raquel was sent outside by Bayley. Bayley attacked Raquel at the ringside while Roxanne countered Nightwing in the ring. Roxanne took a big powerbomb before Bayley came back in for a dive. Dominik Mysterio distracted Bayley before Roxanne almost got the rollup victory.Lyra Valkyria and Dom were arguing at ringside before Raquel tried for a big boot and hit Mysterio by mistake. Valkyria took Raquel out with a dropkick to the floor as the match went on.AJ Styles came in dressed as a medic and attacked Dominik, pretending to give CPR while Becky Lynch came out and took Lyra down at ringside. Raquel came back and hit Bayley with the Tejana Bomb in the ring for the win.Result: The Judgment Day def. Bayley &amp; Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAWGrade: A-WWE RAW Results: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion KrossKarrion Kross was in control early on, and Sami Zayn took some knee strikes before unloading with some big strikes. Kross came back with a Samoan Drop/F5 variation before locking in a submission hold.The hold was broken before Sami came back with the Exploder Suplex. In the corner, Scarlett handed Kross a metal pipe, and Karrion hit Sami in the ribs with it before getting the win.Result: Karrion Kross def. Sami Zayn on RAWGrade: BAJ Styles and Adam Pearce were backstage waiting to find out if Dominik was cleared to compete at SummerSlam. Dominik attacked Styles from behind, taking him down and announcing that he was cleared before RAW moved on.WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie VaquerSKY and Vaquer countered rollups and holds early in the match before the latter took a big dive to the floor. IYO went for a moonsault, but Vaquer dodged it and hit a flying crossbody. IYO SKY came back with a springboard moonsault before getting a missile dropkick in the ring.Vaquer took a suplex before blocking a Sunset Flip Bomb to the floor. Stephanie Vaquer hit the Devil's Kiss on the apron and then in the ring before IYO blocked the SVB. SKY hit the Bullet Train knee strike but missed the Over the Moonsault.Piper Niven and Alba Fyre showed up to interfere, but were taken down by Vaquer. Chelsea Green attacked Vaquer from behind before the match was called off.Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. IYO SKY via DQSKY and Vaquer teamed up to attack Green and her team, but Naomi intervened and attacked the duo. Rhea Ripley came out and sent Naomi outside before hitting the Riptide on Green.Grade: APaul Heyman made his entrance on RAW with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed before saying that he had some things to get off his chest. Roman Reigns interrupted Heyman and the latter said that the OTC was 'off on a bad start tonight'.Paul said that Seth Rollins would be out for a long time and invited Roman to lead the pack before calling him the Tribal Chief once more. Roman took the mic and refused the offer, calling Heyman a dumba**.Roman insinuated that Paul would take all the credit for Breakker and Reed in the future, just like he did with the OTC. He added that Paul never did anything of value, unlike The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami.Roman added that The Bloodline wasn't just another wrestling faction before adding that he allowed Heyman to be a part of the family, which Paul threw away for CM Punk. Breakker got on the mic and said that Roman was old news and irrelevant.Breakker called Roman worthless and said that he was the Big Dog now. He told Roman to leave before the OTC hit him with a Superman punch. Reed tried to attack the OTC with the MITB briefcase before Breakker dropped Roman with a spear.Jey Uso came out and took Breakker and Reed down before hitting double spears with Roman. Uso and Roman stood tall in the ring as the heels retreated before RAW went off the air.