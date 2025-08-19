WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns gets revenge; Extreme match format returns after 5 years; top champ gives up title (8/18/25)

Seth Rollins and The Vision kicked off WWE RAW. Paul Heyman hyped the crew up before mocking the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and making some bad shoe-related puns like Shoe-la-Fala and Shoe-nami. Jey Uso interrupted them and said that he was tired of hearing Heyman talk and make threats to his family.Jey added that he was going to get his revenge on Rollins at Clash in Paris, and Bron Breakker tried to attack him, but Rollins and Heyman stopped him. Instead, Heyman decided to book a No Disqualification match, talking about legends like Sabu, Tommy Dreamer, and The Dudley Boyz, before Jey agreed to it.WWE @WWELINKJey Uso shows up on RAWBackstage on RAW, Asuka apologised for being rude to IYO SKY last week, and she and Kairi Sane offered to help her tonight.WWE RAW Results (August 18, 2025):IYO SKY def. Raquel RodriguezPenta def. Xavier WoodsThe Judgment Day def. Dragon Lee &amp; Mr. IguanaBecky Lynch def. NatalyaJey Uso def. Bron BreakkerWWE RAW Results: IYO SKY vs. Raquel RodriguezWWE @WWELINKOpening matchIYO SKY started off strong and got some big moves before Raquel Rodriguez took her down with a big boot. SKY got the Shotei and a dropkick to the back of the neck before taking Raquel down with a Missile Dropkick.Raquel got the Vader Bomb before IYO sent her outside and hit a dive on her and Roxanne Perez. Back in the ring, IYO sent Raquel into the turnbuckles before getting the moonsault for the win.Result: IYO SKY def. Raquel Rodriguez on RAWRoxanne attacked IYO after the match, and Raquel joined her. Rhea Ripley came out and sent The Judgment Day packing with big boots before RAW moved on.WWE @WWELINKMami makes the saveGrade: BLA Knight was talking about facing Seth Rollins this weekend before CM Punk came in and said that they needed to be on the same page to defeat him. Knight said that Punk was sticking his nose in his title match, and Punk responded that he, Jey, and Knight needed to team up against The Vision in Paris. Knight was confident that he would walk out with the World Heavyweight Title before RAW moved on.WWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Xavier WoodsWWE @WWELINKPenta vs. WoodsXavier Woods bit Penta's hand early in the match and yelled, &quot;Where's my money?&quot; referring to the hat that Penta stole weeks ago. Woods was in control as the match went on and got a near fall off a big boot before Penta came back with a takedown and a splash.Penta took Grayson Waller and Woods down with a dive to the floor before Woods came back with an inverted suplex in the ring. Penta countered the Honor Roll and hit the Penta Driver before getting the superkick. Penta got the Mexican Destroyer and picked up the win on Woods.Result: Penta def. Xavier Woods on RAWWWE @WWELINKPenta takes down WoodsGrade: BWe saw footage from TripleMania where Dominik Mysterio called out AJ Styles and El Hijo del Vikingo before heading for the next match on RAW.WWE RAW Results: The Judgment Day vs. Dragon Lee &amp; Mr. IguanaWWE @WWELINKIguana TimeJD McDonagh and Dragon Lee kicked off the match, and Finn Balor got some cheap shots from the apron early on. The Judgment Day was in control, and Mr. Iguana tagged in before taking some big slams from Balor. Finn and JD were sent outside before the luchadors hit them with dives to the floor.Back in the ring, Dominik got a cheap shot before Lee came back with a massive powerbomb on JD. Iguana came back in and sent JD outside before Balor countered Operation Dragon.JD took Iguana out with a moonsault to the floor before Balor got the slingblade on Dragon. Another distraction from Dom allowed Balor to hit the Coup de Grace for the win.Result: The Judgment Day def. Dragon Lee &amp; Mr. Iguana on RAWThe Judgment Day attacked Lee and Iguana after the match, and Dominik set Dragon up for a move on the announce desk. AAA Mega Champion Vikingo came in and took Dom down with a dropkick, but The Judgement Day got the better of the champ with the numbers game.Vikingo was taken down in he ring and took a frogsplash from Dom before RAW moved on.WWE @WWELINKJudgment Day takes down VikingoGrade: B+Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was backstage and said that Natalya attacked her last week and not the other way around.Bayley was being tormented by her own conscience in a short video promo, and she seemed to be slightly losing her marbles.WWE @WWELINKBayley might be losing itWWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch vs. NatalyaWWE @WWELINKBecky Lynch vs. NatalyaThe champ took a German Suplex and fled the ring before slamming Natalya's head on the announce desk and tossing her into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Natalya was caught in a headlock before Becky got the armbar in.Natalya came back with a discus clothesline before Becky took her down and hit Akira Tozawa at ringside with a baseball slide. Nattie went for the rollup, but Becky Lynch turned it into the Disarm-Her and got her to tap out.Result: Becky Lynch def. Natalya on RAWBecky refused to let go of the hold, and Maxxine came in to chase her away. Becky attacked both Maxxine and Nattie before Nikki Bella came in to make the save.WWE @WWELINKNikki Bella shows up on RAWGrade: CSheamus was in an interview backstage on RAW, and Rusev came in and tried to attack him. Adam Pearce came in and told them to get it out of their system in a Donnybrook match at Paris this weekend, before RAW moved on.WWE @WWELINKRusev tries to attack Sheamus, againTrick Williams was in an interview to hype his main event match on NXT before his opponent, Je'Von Evans, came in and hijacked the interview.CM Punk offered to help Jey Uso tonight against The Vision, and Jey said that he didn't want help since he didn't want to owe Punk any favors in Paris.Naomi was out next and showed us footage from Stephanie McMahon's podcast where she and Jimmy Uso announced that they were having a baby. Adam Pearce congratulated Naomi, and the champ said that it was time to relinquish her title before telling Pearce to leave the ring. The crowd chanted &quot;Baby Uso&quot; as Naomi laid her title in the ring before saying that she would come back and win it back from whoever would be holding it.WWE @WWELINKNaomi makes a big announcement!Dominik was seen talking to one of the El Grande Americanos backstage and told The Judgment Day that he was trying to keep their group at the top. Balor looked like he didn't approve before we headed for the main event on RAW.WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso - Extreme Rules matchThis was the first Extreme Rules match on RAW in over five years. Bron immediately took control and sent Jey into the corner, but Uso tossed Breakker outside and into a shopping cart full of weapons. Breakker seemed to have hurt his leg on the fall and was having trouble getting back on his feet.WWE @WWELINKJey Uso vs. Bron BreakkerBreakker came back with a steel chair to the face of Jey before attacking him with a kendo stick and a trash can. Jey took more chair shots before Bron hit a clothesline and sent Jey over the announce desk with a trash can. Jey came back with a back body drop through the announce desk cover before Bron got the Frankensteiner in the ring.Uso countered the running spear with one of his own before hitting Bron with steel chairs. Jey hit a second spear and hit the frogsplash before Bronson Reed dragged the official outside to break the three-count. Reed attacked Jey with a Death Valley Driver before LA Knight came out to make the save.WWE @WWELINKMain event goes off the rails!Rollins attacked Knight from behind and sent him into the barricades before getting the Pedigree on Jey in the ring. CM Punk was out next and attacked Rollins before LA joined him to deliver a beatdown to the champ. Punk failed to hit the GTS, and Rollins pushed him into Knight, who fell through a table at ringside.WWE @WWELINKCM Punk and Knight team upPunk chased Rollins into the crowd while Knight and Reed were down at ringside. Bron brought a table into the ring before Jey came back with superkicks. Reed got back up and shoved Jey off the ropes before Roman Reigns came back and took Bron down with a spear. Reed took a Superman punch before Jey hit the splash on Bron through a table in the ring for the win!Result: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker on RAWWWE @WWELINKRoman Reigns returns!Grade: AWWE @WWELINKOTC challenges Bronson ReedReed stared Roman down from the ringside as Heyman held him back. Roman Reigns challenged Reed to a match in Paris before Jey and Reigns celebrated in the ring as WWE RAW went off the air.