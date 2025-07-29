WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso destroyed; top champion pinned; imposter assists Judgment Day (28/7/25)

WE got a 10 bell salute for Hulk Hogan before Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW and was immediately interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman said that families would always let us down, using Santa Claus as an example of mothers lying to their children. He added that Roman Reigns had also lied to him and tried to create a rift between the OTC and his former Right-Hand Man.Uso said that he would defend his family every single time and that The 'Bloodline runs deep'. Jey added that Heyman betrayed Roman, and then his boys cost Jey the World Heavyweight Title. Uso let us know that The Bloodline was going to take revenge at SummerSlam before RAW moved on.WWE RAW Results (July 28, 2025):AJ Styles &amp; The Kabuki Warriors def. The Judgment DaySheamus def. Grayson WallerRhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer &amp; Nikki Bella def. Naomi, Chelsea Green &amp; The Secret HerviceThe Judgment Day def. LWOJey Uso def. Bronson Reed via DQWWE RAW Results: AJ Styles &amp; The Kabuki Warriors vs. The Judgment DayThe Kabuki Warriors isolated Raquel Rodriguez in the ring early on and got some double-team moves before tags were made, and Roxanne Perez turned things around. Raquel hit an assisted big boot on Kairi Sane before Roxanne sent her outside the ring with a dropkick.Back in the ring, Kairi was still taking a beating, and Raquel dropped Asuka on the apron to keep her from getting the tag. Raquel missed a spear in the corner before AJ Styles came in and beat Dominik Mysterio up with some massive lariats. AJ was going for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Roxanne got in the way.AJ hit a Pele kick, and Asuka took Roxanne out at ringside. Kairi hit an assisted Insane elbow on Raquel to the floor before AJ hit Dom with the Phenomenal Forearm and pinned the Intercontinental Champion.Result: AJ Styles &amp; The Kabuki Warriors def. The Judgment Day on RAWGrade: B+Backstage, Grayson Waller claimed to be in The New Day and set up a match with Sheamus, which was up next on RAW.WWE RAW Results: Sheamus vs. Grayson WallerGrayson Waller got a rolling flatliner early on before Sheamus came back with a powerslam. Sheamus hit Waller with a knee strike and the Beats of the Bodhran before Rusev interfered. Sheamus took Rusev down with a clothesline before hitting the Brogue Kick on Waller for the win.Result: Sheamus def. Grayson Waller on RAWAfter the match, Rusev attacked Sheamus with a shillelagh and locked in the Accolade before officials came in to break it up.Grade: CLyra Valkyria was out next and hyped her title match against Becky Lynch, saying that she was looking forward to winning the Women's Intercontinental Title. Becky Lynch came out and was immediately attacked by Lyra using a kendo stick. The champ took a beating with the weapon but managed to run away before RAW moved on.Sami Zayn was backstage in an interview when Karrion Kross and Scarlett interrupted him. Kross said that he wanted to attack Sami with the steel pipe again, but decided against it since he didn't want to cause the SummerSlam match to be called off. Sami said that he would admit to whatever Kross wants if he can beat Zayn at SummerSlam.Backstage on RAW, Bayley was upset about her recent failures and not having a match at SummerSlam this weekend.WWE RAW Results: Naomi, Chelsea Green &amp; The Secret Hervice vs. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer &amp; Nikki BellaNaomi and Rhea Ripley kicked off the match, and the latter had control of the contest early. Chelsea Green was reluctantly tagged in before Nikki Bella took her down and got some strikes in. Piper Niven came in and took Bella down with a senton before tags were made.IYO SKY took a big senton and a dive from Fyre before Naomi tossed Rhea into the steel steps outside. IYO tried to roll Fyre up off the distraction before Stephanie Vaquer was tagged in. Vaquer cleared the ring, and Nikki got the Bella Buster before Naomi walked out of the match.IYO caught Naomi and dragged her back to the ring before Rhea got the Riptide on Niven. Green interrupted the pin before Vaquer hit her with the SVB for the win.Result: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer &amp; Nikki Bella def. Naomi, Chelsea Green &amp; The Secret Hervice on RAWGrade: B+WWE RAW Results: LWO vs. The Judgment DayFinn Balor got a cheap shot early on before JD McDonagh was sent into Finn, who fell outside. Cruz Del Toro tagged in and got some big dropkicks and the coast-to-coast on McDonagh. Tags were made, and The Judgment Day were hit with double counters and double dives to the floor.Del Toro got a Phoenix Splash on Balor for a near fall before El Grande Americano 2.0 came in with a distraction. Dragon Lee came out and attacked El Grande, taking him backstage before De Toro was dropped by what looked like the original El Grande or Chad Gable. Balor got the Coup de Grace and picked up the win.Result: The Judgment Day def. LWO on RAWGrade: BGunther was out next and bragged about shutting CM Punk up last week. Punk came out and said that he didn't want to be the World Heavyweight Champion; he needed it.Punk added that he knew what addiction felt like since he needed the title more than anything. Gunther tried to tell him to shut up, but Punk blocked his mic and said that he would know what it feels like to lose to The Best in the World at SummerSlam.WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso vs. Bronson ReedJey Uso got some big strikes early on and dodged a tackle in the corner before getting the hip attack. Reed managed to get the takedown and hit a standing senton before locking in a submission hold.Uso took an elbow drop, and the match headed outside before Bron Breakker came out with a spear to the former champ, ending the match.Result: Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed via DQBron and Bronson were delivering a beatdown to Uso post-match, and Roman Reigns came out to make the save. Roman hit the Superman Punch on Reed, and Uso hit the superkick on Breakker before running at them at ringside.Reed hit Uso with a clothesline, and Bron took down Roman before Jey took a spear in the ring. Reed got the Tsunami on Jey before Breakker hit Roman at ringside with a diving clothesline over the announce desk.Grade: CBreakker and Reed continued their attack and sent Roman into the ring before Reed hit the Tsunami on Reigns as well. The heels stood over The OG Bloodline and mocked them, and Breakker said that everything that was once Roman's belonged to him now.Roman was sent back outside, and the heels hit a double spear on Roman and Jey, sending them through the barricades. Reed took off Roman's sneakers and said they were his before WWE RAW went off the air.