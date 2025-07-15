WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns returns; Hall of Famer attacked after first match in 7 years (7/14/25)

Naomi kicked off the WWE RAW after Evolution and said that no one saw her Money in the Bank cash-in and the eventual Women's World Title win coming. Rhea Ripley came out to tell Naomi that she had no business interrupting their title match.

IYO SKY was out next and said that she was going to get her title back before the three got in each other's faces. Adam Pearce came out to defuse the situation and said that the three of them would be competing for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

The Judgment Day was backstage in their clubhouse, and told Dominik Mysterio to assist Raquel Rodríguez and Roxanne Perez tonight in their match. Dom was hesitant, but Finn Balor told him he should do it for Liv Morgan before the Intercontinental Champ agreed.

WWE RAW Results (July 14, 2025):

Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez def. The Kabuki Warriors

Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley

Nikki Bella def. Chelsea Green

CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

WWE RAW Results: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Raquel Rodriguez got a big tackle on Kairi Sane early on before the latter made the tag to Asuka. Roxanne Perez came in and took some kicks to the face before Kairi came back in for a double team basement dropkick.

The Kabuki Warriors got double submission holds on the champs, but Raquel powered through and broke it up. Asuka and Kairi got the double team elbow drop for a near fall on Perez, but Raquel broke up the pin and drove Sane into the barricades.

Asuka took Raquel down and drove her into the ringpost before Dominik interfered from the apron, but was struck down. Roxanne used the distraction to roll Asuka up and, with some help from Raquel, got the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez def. The Kabuki Warriors on RAW

Grade: B+

Backstage on RAW, Paul Heyman said that Seth Rollins would be back from his injury before the window for his cash-in was over. Paul then added that Bron Breakker would win the Gauntlet Match tonight and go on to win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam.

LA Knight was in an interview and wished Rollins a speedy recovery, so that they can have a proper match.

We saw footage of The Miz getting superkicked at a golf game before RAW continued.

WWE RAW Results: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria - 2 out of 3 Falls match

Bayley got the first fall of the match early on and got the advantage. As the match continued, Lyra Valkyria was sent into the turnbuckles before taking a back suplex on the apron. Bayley got a near-fall off a spinning suplex before Valkyria reversed a very awkward hold into a rollup and tied the score.

Bayley came back with a knee to the face before Lyra went after her knees and slammed them into the ringpost. Bayley took a dragon screw before countering a top rope dive into the Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Lyra got a near fall off her own off a sit-out powerbomb before getting a suplex on the apron.

The two traded pin attempts in the middle of the ring before Bayley hit a sunset flip powerbomb into the steel steps outside. Back inside, Bayley got a near fall off the elbow drop. Lyra broke out of a crossface and hit Nightwing, leading to a disappointing loss for The Role Model.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley

Becky Lynch showed up after the match and stared Lyra down in the ring as RAW moved on.

Grade: B+

WWE RAW Results: Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green

Nikki Bella was back to compete on RAW for the first time in seven years. Bella was in control early on, but a distraction from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre allowed Green to hit a backstabber. Outside the ring, Green tossed Nikki into the barricades before getting a near fall in the ring.

Bella took a neckbreaker and came back with the Bellabuster before Alba tried to attack her. Nikki took Fyre down, but the distraction allowed Chelsea Green to get the upper hand. Bella managed to get the Rack Attack off a counter before getting the win in her return match.

Result: Nikki Bella def. Chelsea Green on RAW

Piper and Alba attacked Bella after the match before Stephanie Vaquer came out and took them down.

Grade: B

Adam Pearce was backstage and booked a Tag Team Title #1 Contender's match for The New Day before scheduling a medical re-evaluation for Dominik. If Dom were to be cleared, he would face AJ Styles in a title match at SummerSlam.

Gunther was out next and gloated about retiring Goldberg before adding that five of the best superstars would compete tonight for a shot at his title. Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman interrupted the champ, and Gunther was about to walk out, but Breakker stopped him.

Paul told Gunther that Breakker was a Steiner and that meant he would stop at nothing to win the World Heavyweight Championship and become a longstanding champ. Gunther stared Breakker down in the ring before walking out as we headed for the gauntlet match.

WWE RAW Results: World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

Bron Breakker and Penta kicked things off, and the latter took control early on with a huge dive to the floor. Penta got some big kicks but was sent into the barricades before Breakker dropped him on the steel steps. Back in the ring, Penta got a near fall off a backbreaker before Breakker hit a spear and got the first pinfall.

LA Knight was the next to join the match and was sent outside before he drove Breakker's arm into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Knight took some big moves before he and Breakker took each other out with clotheslines.

Knight got a nearfall off the elbow drop before Breakker blocked the BFT and got the Gutbuster and a spear for the second pinfall.

Jey Uso was next and sent Breakker outside before two rounds of yeeting. Breakker came back with a Frankensteiner for a near fall before Uso got a superkick and a spear. Jey was headed up top for the splash, but Bronson Reed dropped him from the ropes. Breakker got the spear before getting the third pinfall of the match.

CM Punk showed up next, and the match headed outside the ring, where Breakker countered the GTS and hit a backbreaker. Breakker got the Frankensteiner before Punk tried for a roll-up. Punk locked in a submission hold, and Reed interfered before Jey came back and attacked him. Punk countered the spear and hit the GTS before getting the win!

Result: CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match on RAW

Grade: A

Reed and Breakker attacked Punk and Jey after the match, and Uso took a spear before Roman Reigns made his return! The OTC hit a spear before sending Breakker and Reed outside the ring and helping Jey up to his feet. Heyman ran off with Bron and Bronson, and Roman stared Punk down in the ring before RAW came to a close.

