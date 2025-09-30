WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns returns; IYO SKY seeks revenge after brutal attack; Seth Rollins confronts Cody Rhodes (9/29/25)

Rhea Ripley kicked off WWE RAW and said that what The Kabuki Warriors did to IYO SKY crossed the line. She called Asuka and Kairi Sane out to the ring before IYO SKY made her entrance. A tearful IYO said that Ripley was right about the duo, but they were still her family.The Kabuki Warriors showed up on the Titantron, and Asuka said that she taught IYO everything that she knows, but now SKY acts like Rhea is her family. Asuka added that she would forgive SKY if she apologized, but Rhea says that she can go to hell. SKY looked conflicted, and Ripley told IYO to trust her.IYO said that she needed some time and left the ring, crying. The Kabuki Warriors attacked Rhea from behind as soon as IYO left the ring. SKY came back to assist Rhea, and Sane tried to stop IYO before Asuka hit her with the mist.Ripley came back and got some moves in, but was overpowered by Asuka and Sane. Rhea was caught in the Asuka Lock, and Kairi hit the Insane Elbow before officials came in to stop the brawl.WWE RAW Results (September 29, 2025):Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipRaquel Rodriguez def. BayleyLA Knight def. Kofi KingstonAJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee def. Los AmericanosThe Usos def. The VisionWWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev - Intercontinental Championship matchRusev got some big moves early on and tossed Dominik across the ring a few times before Dom managed to counter a strike and sent him over the ropes. Dominik went for a dive but was caught and planted with a Fallaway Slam onto the announce table.Back in the ring, Dom got two 619s before Rusev countered the splash and hit the Machka Kick. Dom managed to kick out and hit Rusev with the title belt before tossing it at him and lying down to trick the referee. The ref didn't fall for it, but Dom came back with a big kick and managed to roll Rusev up for the win.Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAWGrade: BBackstage on RAW, LA Knight was talking to Adam Pearce when The New Day interrupted them. Pearce ended up booking a match between Knight and Kofi Kingston before RAW moved on.Bayley was hoping Lyra Valkyria would be in her corner tonight, but the latter said that after last week's antics, she was going to stay backstage instead.WWE RAW Results: Bayley vs. Raquel RodriguezRodriguez had control of the match early on and taunted Bayley for not having anyone to help her tonight. Bayley turned things around outside the ring and hit a big senton from the top rope before getting a near fall.Raquel Rodriguez came back with the Fallaway Slam and the splash before Bayley locked in the Figure Four Leglock. Roxanne Perez interfered and broke the hold before Raquel got a big boot and the Tejana Bomb for the win.Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley on RAWGrade: B-Roxanne attacked Bayley after the match, and Lyra Valkyria came out to make the save. Lyra beat The Judgment Day down for a second, but was overpowered before Bayley came back with a big knee to Raquel. Bayley beat the heels out of the ring and helped Lyra up before maniacally high-fiving her.IYO was still covered in the mist backstage, and Kairi came in to tell her to just apologize to Asuka so they could be a family again. SKY told her to leave her alone, and Kairi left her with a picture of the three of them together.WWE RAW Results: LA Knight vs. Kofi KingstonKnight was in control early on and got some big moves before Xavier Woods got a cheap shot in and allowed Kofi Kingston to lock in a submission hold. Knight lifted Kofi up, but took an elbow before the latter got a near fall.Kofi took a big tackle from the apron before Knight hit the neckbreaker. LA Knight went for the elbow drop, but Woods interfered and was taken down. Kofi took advantage, but Knight countered Trouble in Paradise and hit the BFT for the win.Result: LA Knight def. Kofi KingstonGrade: CBackstage, Becky Lynch mocked Maxxine Dupri and then attacked her, taking her down in a backstage brawl.Dominik Mysterio was in an interview and said that he was still the Intercontinental Champion and the king of luchadors. Penta showed up and said that the IC Title was his before walking out. Dom said that he already bet Penta about five times before RAW moved on.Seth Rollins was out next, and we got CM Punk and the OTC chants from the crowd. Rollins said that the winner of his match with Cody Rhodes would decide who would lead the future of WWE. Rollins added that he was doing what's best for WWE before Cody Rhodes made his entrance.Cody said that the fans had all the control, and neither of them could be the future of the industry. Rhodes added that he knew Paul Heyman sent the Brons to SmackDown and asked who was really in control of The Vision.Rollins said that every decision runs through him, and Cody immediately brought up Heyman announcing Brock Lesnar. Rollins insisted that every decision runs through him, and Cody reminded him about WrestleMania 40.Rollins said that they were never friends and that Cody was never his equal. Rollins added that he would write a new future after winning the match at Crown Jewel before walking out.IYO was backstage and told Rhea that they would face The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel. Rhea asked if she could trust IYO against her former family, and SKY reassured her that she would be fine.WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee vs. Los AmericanosThe two members of Los Americanos were making their debut and were named as Bravo in Blue and Rio in Red. They isolated Dragon Lee right off the bat and dropped AJ Styles from the apron before Lee came back with a double stomp in the corner.Styles was tagged in and took both Americanos out before El Grande got a cheap shot to assist his boys. AJ got a Pele Kick in the ring and took Grande out with a dive to the ringside. AJ got the Phenomenal Forearm before Lee hit a dive to the floor. AJ hit the Styles Clash on Bravo before getting the win.Result: AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee def. Los Americanos on RAWGrade: BWWE RAW Results: The Usos vs. The Vision - Tornado Tag Team matchThe Usos hit a big dive to the floor to kick off the match and took control early on. The match headed outside, and Jimmy countered the Jagged Edge on top of the announce desk before Bron Breakker hit Jim with the flying forearm and put him through the desk.Bron buried Jimmy under some chairs before isolating Jey in the ring. Jey was getting mauled in the ring before Jimmy came back with a Samoan Drop to Breakker. Reed got Jimmy with the Jagged Edge, and Jey took the spear from Breakker before Bron stacked them up in the ring.Roman Reigns made his return with a steel chair in hand and took The Vision down with it. Reed took chair shot after chair shot before moving on to Breakker. Jimmy got a superkick on Bron in the ring before Jey hit a spear. The Usos hit double splashes before getting the win.Result: The Usos def. The VisionGrade: B+After the match, Reigns attacked Breakker a few more times with the chair before celebrating with his cousins as RAW went off the air.