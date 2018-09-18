Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE RAW Results September 17th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

18 Sep 2018

RAW kicked off with an appearance from the Universal Champion Roman Reigns who spoke about the unfortunate events of last night when Brock Lesnar interrupted his Championship defence. He offered Strowman a rematch but Baron Corbin came out and said he shall face Roman in a title match himself for the main event of RAW.

Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre

A big move sent sends Ambrose spinning as McIntyre took him up the turnbuckles but Ambrose fought back. With McIntyre hanging with two feet, he used incredible core strength to throw the Lunatic off balance.

McIntyre went for a Claymore Kick but missed. Ambrose then attempted a Dirty Deeds but failed. Ambrose puts him in a Cloverleaf. Ambrose sent McIntyre packing and hit a suicide dive. McIntyre was thrown in the ring but instantly rolls back out.

Ambrose tried to jump on McIntyre but missed completely. He made it on the 9-count but charged like a bull with a Claymore kick and picked up the three count.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose

