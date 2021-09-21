×
Create
Notifications

RAW Results: Incredible finish to main event; New Champions crowned

It was an eventful night on RAW ahead of Extreme
It was an eventful night on RAW ahead of Extreme Rules
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 21, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Listicle

The New Day kicked off the RAW before Extreme Rules with Big E, the new WWE Champion. The crowd chanted, 'You deserve it,' and Big E thanked them before calling out The Usos and Roman Reigns to handle 'business'.

Roman and his cousins joined them in the ring with Paul Heyman, and we headed for the tag team match shortly after.

It's time for @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins to get down to business...

#TheNewDay battle #TheBloodline @WWERomanReigns & The @WWEUsos NEXT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/zgLIfgfRg9

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) vs. The New Day on RAW

What do you call that, @TrueKofi?!

#WWERaw https://t.co/VKfNuyYUh3

Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston kicked off the match, and Kofi hit an early dropkick before getting a near fall. He hit a splash on the ropes before tagging in Woods, who tagged in Big E for a double team in the corner.

The #HeadOfTheTable @WWERomanReigns has had ENOUGH.

#WWERaw #NewDayvsBloodline https://t.co/oB0ldsDqUL

Jey got the tag, and Woods and Kofi hit him with a double-team move before getting another near fall. Roman managed to send Kingston outside and over the announcer's table before we headed for a break on RAW.

#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns is on a path of destruction!!!

#WWERaw https://t.co/JGk5xj0e9M

Kofi was being brutalized at ringside by Reigns during the break before we returned to the ring. Kingston tossed Jey out of the ring before he tagged in Big E and Roman came in as well.

The @WWEUniverse is going crazy right now on #WWERaw!

#WWEChampion @WWEBigE collides with #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns. https://t.co/rqw5xIOoCP

Big E hit a belly-to-belly suplex before wiping out The Usos from the apron. Roman hit a big slam and got a near fall before Woods tagged in. Xavier got a near fall on Roman when Bobby Lashley ran in and attacked everyone at ringside.

PAYBACK TIME.

@fightbobby
#WWERaw https://t.co/3JNkocc4Rp

Lashley hit a Spear to Big E and took out The Usos and Kofi before Woods realized what was happening. Reigns took advantage of the distraction and picked up the win with a spear.

Result: The Bloodline def. The New Day

Believe THAT.

@fightbobby delivers a crushing SPEAR to #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns!

#WWERaw https://t.co/kzk13kx4bX

After the match, Lashley ran into the ring and hit a Spear on Roman before stepping out and Spearing Big E through the barricades.

THE ALL MIGHTY!

@fightbobby
#WWERaw https://t.co/9zkep3Tvrc

Grade: B

1 / 9 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी