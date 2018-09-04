Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE RAW Results September 3rd 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

50.16K   //    04 Sep 2018, 08:51 IST

Braun Strowman opened RAW with McIntyre and Ziggler by his side. Strowman and Ziggler mocked Roman and the Shield before they came in and it turned into an all-out brawl.

Corbin brought the whole roster out to break it up and then had the Shield arrested backstage.

The Bella Twins vs. Riott Squad

Brie and Logan kicked us off and Nikki was tagged in and but missed a big suplex as Logan dropped her on the mat. Nikki with an arm drag and the Bellas hit a huge double team move. Morgan was tagged in and hit a headbutt before Brie hit a dropkick on Logan.

Nikki was tagged in and Brie fell over twice, with a failed suicide dive the second time as Nikki hit the Rackattack 2.0 and got the pin on Morgan for a hard-fought victory.

Result: The Bella Twins def. Riott Squad

