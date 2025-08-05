WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins confesses; Roman Reigns & CM Punk attack; former world champ out indefinitely after injury (8/4/25)

The WWE RAW after SummerSlam kicked off with a recap of the last two nights. Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed showed up in the ring to celebrate Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship win. We got CM Punk chants from the crowd before Heyman did the intros and made fun of Roman Reigns for not being champ for over a year, as well as of CM Punk for his five-minute title reign.Rollins said that he always had a plan and that he faked his injury as part of it. The champ only told his plan to two people: his wife, Becky Lynch, and his oracle, Paul Heyman. Seth was gloating about how he managed to pull off the plan and become the champion within moments of his return before LA Knight interrupted him.Knight got in the ring and congratulated Rollins before saying that Rollins faked his injury to get out of the match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He challenged Seth to a match, and Rollins almost set up a title match for tonight, but then walked it back. As Rollins was leaving, Adam Pearce came out and set up the title match anyway.WWE RAW Results (August 4, 2025):Rusev vs. Sheamus ended in a double count-outPenta def. Grayson WallerAlexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte def. Judgment Day to retain the Women's Tag Team ChampionshipDominik Mysterio def. Dragon LeeSeth Rollins def. LA Knight via DQBackstage on RAW, AJ Styles let Dominik Mysterio know that he would still be coming after the Intercontinental Championship, and Dom would be running out of tricks sooner or later.WWE RAW Results: Rusev vs. SheamusRusev was in control early on and hit the Redeemer on Sheamus before the latter came back with a lariat. Sheamus took a big boot but hit the Avalanche White Noise for a near fall.Sheamus tried for the Beats of the Bodhran, but it was countered before Rusev dodged the Brogue kick as well. Sheamus slammed Rusev on the announce desk outside before they both took turns hitting the Beats of the Bodhran on each other as the referee counted them out.Result: Double count-outThe match turned into an all-out brawl at ringside, and Rusev tossed the steel steps straight at Sheamus' head. Sheamus got back up and hit Rusev with the brogue kick before the officials managed to pry them apart.Grade: CWWE RAW Results: Grayson Waller vs. PentaGrayson Waller was sent outside early on, and The New Day came out at ringside but ignored Grayson when he went for high fives. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joined the announce team as Penta continued to deliver a beatdown to Waller in the ring.Penta got a big kick to the face but was hit with a knee strike. Waller tried to hit the Alabama Slam, but Penta turned it into the Mexican Destroyer and picked up the easy win.Result: Penta def. Grayson Waller on RAWThe New Day confronted Penta in the ring after the match, but the Luchador sent them outside and hit a big dive on them before RAW moved on.Grade: B-Women's Tag Champs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were backstage on RAW when Rusev and Sheamus barged in and continued their brawl, with the security unable to stop them.WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi was out next and riled up the Brooklyn crowd, literally calling them stinky. She said that after defeating IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer was next on her list. The broadcast suddenly cut to a recap of Brock Lesnar's return as RAW moved on.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte were out next and celebrated their tag title win before making friendly jabs at each other. Charlotte compared title reigns with Bliss while the latter said that as long as they were champs, they were stuck together.Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez came out to say that the tag titles belong to them, and Charlotte told them that she and Alexa would never back down from a fight. Adam Pearce came out and made the match official, and we headed for it right away.WWE RAW Results: Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Judgment Day - Women's Tag Team Championship matchRaquel Rodriguez and Alexa Bliss kicked off the match, and Bliss was isolated early on with the former champs in control. Charlotte Flair came in and took both opponents down with a clothesline and a fallaway slam before getting a double moonsault for a near fall.Flair hit the reverse STO before Roxanne Perez came back with an Avalanche Frankensteiner. Charlotte sent Raquel outside with a big boot before Bliss came in with Sister Abigail off a counter on Roxanne and picked up the win.Result: Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair def. Judgment Day to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAWGrade: BBayley tried to apologize to Lyra Valkyria backstage, but the latter was not willing to talk to her. Lyra said that it was best that they part ways before RAW moved on.WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon LeeDragon Lee sent Dominik outside the ring right off the bat and hit a big dive before beating him down on the floor. Back in the ring, Dominik came back with some knees to the back of the head before getting a DDT on the apron.Dom hit a Michinoku driver before Lee came back with some superkicks. As the match went on, three separate El Grande Americano impostors showed up, and while Lee took two of them down, the third got a cheap shot on Dragon and allowed Dominik to get the win.Results: Dominik Mysterio def. Dragon Lee on RAWAfter the match, Dominik tried to attack Lee with his boot before AJ Styles showed up and ran him out of the ring.Grade: BSami Zayn was in an interview backstage and said that he wanted to be a world champion, but he wanted to do it fairly. As the interview was ongoing, Rusev and Sheamus rushed in, still brawling, and Sami got in the middle only to take a stray fist to the face.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were in an interview and said that Liv Morgan will probably be back in six to eight months.Becky Lynch was out next and celebrated the fact that Lyra Valkyria was done and gone from the Intercontinental Championship picture. Lynch discussed opening the floor to new challengers, but then stated that she wouldn't do it tonight.Nikki Bella made her entrance and said that she was back to test herself. She then insinuated that Becky was there since she was jealous of the newer talent. Nikki called both Rollins and Becky liars and called Lynch insecure.Becky said that she and Rollins were the greatest wrestling couple of all time before making fun of Nikki's breakup with John Cena. Becky took a cheap shot and took Bella down before walking out as RAW moved on.Naomi was backstage and said that she would face IYO SKY next week, before Stephanie Vaquer came in and said that she would beat Naomi or IYO, whoever has the Women's World Title at Clash in Paris.We learned that former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther suffered a serious facial fracture at SummerSlam and would be out indefinitely.WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight - World Heavyweight Championship matchLA Knight was in control early on, and the match headed outside before Seth Rollins drove Knight into the apron and the barricades. The champ hung Knight on the barricades and hit a stomp to the back of the neck as the match went on.Back in the ring, Knight hit a superplex before hitting a big elbow drop. Rollins came back with the buckle bomb before getting a low blow at ringside. The champ sent Knight into the ringpost and unloaded on him at ringside.Rollins ripped the padding off the floor of the arena and went for the stomp, but CM Punk leapt from the crowd and derailed the match by attacking the champ.Result: Seth Rollins def. LA Knight via DQ on RAWGrade: B+Post-match, Punk unloaded on Rollins before Bronson and Bron came out and took him down. LA Knight joined the fight, but the Bron twins took him down with a spear as well.Punk took the spear and a stomp from Rollins before the champ stood tall in the ring with Breakker and Reed. Rollins and the gang finally had enough and retreated, but Roman Reigns came out and attacked them!Roman took the Bron twins down before Rollins fled, refusing to face him. Reed and Breakker came back, and Reigns was busy beating them down before Rollins came back and took him down with a stomp.Rollins and Reed helped the OTC up as Breakker hit him with a spear. Reed hit triple Tsunamis on Reigns before Adam Pearce and officials came in to stop the carnage. Reed stole Roman's sneakers once more, and Rollins and the boys celebrated in the ring as RAW went off the air.