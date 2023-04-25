Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW, and after recapping the beatdown he received from Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania, he showed off the scars he got from the fight.

Rhodes was talking about beating Brock at Backlash before Finn Balor came out and said that there was no chance Cody could beat Brock alone. Balor invited Cody to Judgment Day, and Rhodes declined respectfully.

Finn let Cody know that Judgment Day would be coming after him in the future, and Rhodes smiled before letting fans know that he was cleared to wrestle. Cody challenged Balor to a match tonight before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (April 24, 2023): The Bloodline vs. LWO

The Bloodline were in control early on, and Solo got some big lariats before Wilde and Del Toro sent the Bloodline outside, and Escobar hit a big dive on them. Back after a break on RAW, Solo took a DDT before Jimmy was tagged in.

Escobar got a big kick and a crossbody on Jimmy before getting a near fall. Jey sent Escobar into the ring post while Solo took out Wilde on the outside. Del Toro took the Samoan Spike off a counter in the ring before The Usos came in for the 1D and picked up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. LWO

After the match, The Usos announced that they will dedicate their tag title rematch to The Tribal Chief.

Grade: B

Bianca Belair was in an interview backstage before Damage CTRL came in to tell her that they wanted a six-woman tag team match tonight.

Jey Uso was backstage when Sami Zayn walked up to him. Zayn tried to tell him that dedicating the title match to Roman was a bad idea since if he loses, Reigns will be mad at him. Jey said that he had already made his choice, and there was no way they could lose.

Trish Stratus was backstage and said that Becky wasn't doing too well, so she decided to take Lynch out in order to give her a break.

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Street Profits on RAW

Benjamin and Ford kicked off the match, and Cedric was tagged in early on as they isolated Montez in the corner. Dawkins came in and hit a silencer on Cedric, but Benjamin broke up the following pin.

Cedric got a near fall off a distraction before Dawkins came back with a spinebuster. Montez tagged in and hit a big frog splash before picking up the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Grade: C

Triple H was out next and talked about Roman Reigns' historic 1000-day title reign. Hunter talked about how Roman got himself into the position where he doesn't have to defend his title too often.

Triple H explained that whichever brand gets Roman Reigns in the draft will also receive the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with him. On the other hand, that brand that doesn't get Roman and the undisputed world title will get a renewed World Heavyweight Title!

Damian Priest and Judgment Day were backstage and said that Bad Bunny should think twice before interfering in their business again.

The Bloodline were backstage, and Jey was having his doubts about the title rematch. Jimmy got worked up and stormed out after saying that there was no way that they could lose.

Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL on RAW

Bianca and SKY kicked off the match, and the latter got kicked in the face before Dakota was tagged in. Rodriguez and Morgan came in to take out Bayley and Kai in the corner before Morgan was dropped by Raquel on top of Kai.

Morgan was taking a beating from SKY before IYO was sent outside. IYO went around the ring and dragged Bianca from the apron to stop the tag.

Morgan got a backstabber on Kai in the ring before Raquel cleared the ring before powerbombing Morgan on top of Damage CTRL. Bianca came in and tried for the KOD, but Sky blocked it. Bianca tried for a KOD again and managed to hit it on Bayley before picking up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Damage CTRL

Grade: B+

Austin Theory was out next and said that he wanted the new Heavyweight Title. Bobby Lashley came out and said that Austin was a terrible champ for not defending his title.

Theory made fun of Lashley for not getting a WrestleMania match before a brawl broke out. Theory dragged Lashely outside before Bobby sent Austin into the barricades.

Bronson Reed came out and joined forces with Theory to take Lashley out using the ring post. Theory dragged Lashley inside and hit the A-Town Down before Reed took down Theory and hit the Tsunami before posing with the title.

Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri were fighting over who gets to keep Otis in the draft before Mustafa Ali came in to hype his match against Gable tonight.

Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Ali dodged some big moves early on before Gable managed to hit a bell-to-belly suplex. Ali took Gable down and tried for the 450 Splash before trying for Chaos Theory. Ali dodged the move and rolled up Gable for a quick win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Chad Gable

Grade: C

Jimmy Uso walked up to Sami and told him to stop playing mind games with Jey. He then told Sami that after he and Owens lose the tag titles to the Usos, Kevin would turn on him.

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Cody started off strong and took Balor into the corner before getting a big stalling suplex for a near fall. The match went outside, and Cody was sent into the announcers' desk.

Back after a break on RAW, Cody got a springboard kick before Balor hit an inverted DDT. Balor blocked a Powerbomb and hit a double stomp before taking a pedigree and the Cross Rhodes before Cody got the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was out next and said that the new heavyweight title had caught his eyes. Rollins added that Roman was too lazy to fight, but the new titleholder will take the company forward by defending his title regularly.

Omos came out, and MVP said that he wanted to book a match with him and Rollins at Backlash. Seth thought it over and accepted the challenge, saying that he wasn't scared of The Nigerian Giant.

Backstage, Owens was concerned about why Sami was still trying to look out for the Usos. Riddle said that he knew what Sami was going through since, in RK-Bro, everyone expected Randy to betray him, but he never did.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Rey unloaded on Damian off the bat, but Priest turned it around before we saw Bad Bunny head into the arena. Rey hit a big Rana off the top rope before Priest sent him outside, and we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Priest went for a spear, but Rey sidestepped before getting a senton and a near fall. Priest blocked the 619 and hit a superkick before getting a steel chair into the ring.

Rey cut him off and hit the 619 before Priest tossed the chair at him, blocking the splash. The match was called off, but Priest kept attacking Rey and cleared the announcers' desk.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest via DQ

Bad Bunny came out with a Kendo stick and fought Priest off before they ended up on the announcers' desk. Bunny got some big shots with the Kendo stick before getting on the mic and announcing that he had a Street Fight booked against Damian at Backlash.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight Title tonight on RAW while Omos and Rollins set up a big match at Backlash.

