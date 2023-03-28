WWE RAW Results: Top champ calls out John Cena; Record-breaking winning streak ends - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (March 27, 2023)

The Miz kicked off the RAW before WrestleMania and tonight's guests on Miz TV were Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus. Miz taunted Becky Lynch for getting help from the veteran superstars and The Man called him insecure. Lynch talked trash about Damage CTRL for a bit before Bayley and her group showed up at ringside.

Bayley called out Lita and Trish and said that they have meant nothing in the last twenty years and that at one point this may have been a dream match for her but not anymore. Now her dream was to take down the Hall of Famers and Becky on the same night.

Lynch accused Bayley of wasting her teammates' talent by having them be her lackeys before saying that it will end at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Results (March 27, 2023): Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY

Lynch started off strong before IYO came back with a slingshot Meteora. They traded forearms before Sky hit a Shotei and Becky got a shoulder block. Becky sent IYO outside and hit a baseball slide as the match went on.

Sky blocked a suplex in the ring before taking an inverted DDT. SKY dodged the finisher before taking a superplex. SKY got some rolling suplexes but failed to get the pin.

IYO got the Asai Moonsault to the outside before blocking the Dis-Arm-Her in the ring. Becky got the manhandle slam and picked up the sudden win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. IYO SKY

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was backstage and Mustafa Ali showed up to make him see the positive side of getting knocked out. He told Rollins to be grateful and think positive before Seth laughed it off and challenged him to a match.

Mustafa Ali vs. Seth Rollins on RAW

Ali was sent into the apron right away before he came back with a big hook and yelled about how if Logan had punched him instead, he would be out cold.

Seth came back with some big clotheslines and set him up in the corner upside down. Rollins got the Inverted Blackout from the Tree of Woe in the corner before picking up the easy win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Mustafa Ali

After the match, Rollins got on the mic and said that in five days he would make a joke out of Logan Paul. He reminded us that April 1 was Logan's birthday and that the only thing he will be hearing after the match will be Seth's theme song.

Grade: C

Chelsea Green was backstage and wondered why she wasn't included in the WrestleMania showcase match. Adam Pearce told her that she didn't have a tag partner and Sonya Deville showed up to fill the role before the match was made official.

Adam Pearce was out next for the WrestleMania match weigh-in and Omos came out first.

The Nigerian Giant came in at 410 lbs before Brock Lensar made his entrance and attacked Omos. Omos fought back with the weighing scale and made Brock retreat.

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley got some quick promos hyping up their WrestleMania matches before RAW moved on.

Alpha Academy & Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet & The Street Profits on RAW

Gable and Dawkins kicked off the match and Ricochet was tagged in early on. Ricochet took down Gable and made the tag before Strowman, Ivar, and Otis stepped in the ring and stared each other down.

Otis was dominating in the ring while Maxxine watched from backstage. The Vikings took Otis down while Strowman took down the Vikings outside. Ricochet got a big senton Atomico to clear the crowd before Ford got the win on Erik with a frog splash.

Result: Braun Strowman, Ricochet & The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy & Viking Raiders

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was backstage and said that he will end Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak and made fun of the Bloodline's 'Samoan Goodfella's' aesthetic.

We got a promo from Austin Theory calling out John Cena in an empty arena from earlier in the night. He said that he was going to make Cena believe in him by beating him at WrestleMania.

Candice LeRae & Michin vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville on RAW

Michin and Deville kicked off the match and the latter took a dropkick early on before dodging a cannonball. Chelsea was tagged in but took a neckbreaker as the match went on.

LeRae came in and got a crossbody before getting an uppercut and a senton. Michin was back in and got a wheelbarrow splash but Sonya broke the pin. Michin came in with a cheap shot on Deville but Green took her down with the Killswitch before picking up the win.

Result: Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville def. Candice LeRae & Michin

Grade: B-

Paul Heyman was backstage and said that Cody Rhodes should be ready for defeat on Sunday.

Dominik Mysterio was out next with Damian Priest and called his dad a lowlife and a deadbeat for hitting him on SmackDown.

He then went off in Spanish and accused his parents of mistreating him before saying that he wishes that Eddie Gurrero was his dad and that Rey didn't exist.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Mysterio was in control early on and got a big bulldog and a senton before Priest got a reverse STO for a near fall. Damian missed a big boot before but got the following lariat.

Rey missed the first 619 but got a dropkick and set up for another. Rey got the 619 and went for the frog splash off the ropes but Dom beat him down in the corner, causing a DQ.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest via DQ

Dom and Priest were beating Rey down in the ring after the match before Legado Del Fantasma came out to make the save and sent Judgment Day out of the ring.

Grade: B-

Backstage, Boogs and Elias found out they were in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and so were Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and Bobby Lashley.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn showed up in a backstage promo and talked about how their careers led up to this point on Sunday.

Gunther vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Dolph got a dropkick and a DDT early on but was taken down with a big boot before Gunther put him in the corner and kicked him out of the ring.

Back after a break on RAW, Ziggler took the powerbomb and another big slam before picking up the quick win.

Result: Gunther def. Dolph Ziggler

Gunther got on the mic and pointed at Ziggler on the ground, saying that this was the fate that awaits Sheamus and Drew at WrestleMania.

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa on RAW

Cody went after Solo's legs and bounced them off the ring post before Sikoa came back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Outside, Solo drove Cody into the announcers' desk twice before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Sikoa was getting some big moves but Cody came back with the Disaster Kick and the Cody Cutter to finally take him down. Cody got the Cross Rhodes before Solo got his foot on the ropes.

Heyman ran a distraction causing Cody to miss a moonsault. Cody countered the Samoan Spike with the Cody Cutter before the Usos came out. Cody took a Superkick and a slam for a near fall before Zayn and KO came out to fight the Usos.

A brawl broke out and the two teams headed backstage before Cody got the Cross Rhodes in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa

Grade: B+

Episode rating: A-

The RAW before WrestleMania saw some great matches and a showdown between Brock and Omos.

