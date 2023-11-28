We got a great episode of RAW after Survivor Series, with CM Punk and Randy Orton making their return statements while Cody Rhodes found a new challenger.

The Creed Brothers won the Tag Team Turmoil Match

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar ended in a double count-out

Nia Jax def. Zoey Stark

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) def. Tegan Nox & Natalya to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton def. Dominik Mysterio

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton kicked the RAW after Survivor Series and said that he was back after a long time away from the ring. He said that he never got the chance to compete in a WarGames match until this Saturday, and he wanted to help out Cody Rhodes as well.

Expand Tweet

Randy added that he still had a score to settle with the Bloodline, and he meant every single member of the group, hinting at Jey Uso as well. Rhea Ripley interrupted Orton and took shots at the Apex Predator by saying that his big return was upstaged, referring to CM Punk's return.

Expand Tweet

Rhea said that, unlike the Bloodline, Judgment Day would take him out permanently and added that he had made enemies out of them.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh attacked The Viper from behind but got taken out before JD took another RKO, and Dom ran out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Randy got back on the mic and said that he would have a match booked against Dominik tonight before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (November 27, 2023): Tag Team Turmoil Match

Expand Tweet

The match started off with DIY and Alpha Academy in the ring. Tozawa and Otis started off strong and hit the double caterpillar elbow drops on DIY. Otis was sent outside, and Tozawa took the meet-in-the-middle double team finisher before being eliminated from the match.

Expand Tweet

Indu Sher came in, and the match continued outside the ring, where they drove Ciampa and Gargano into each other. Back in the ring, the Indian duo got some big moves and sent Ciampa outside but Gargano came back with a rollup and picked up the win.

Expand Tweet

The Creed Brothers were out next and took control of the match before taking a big spear. Gargano was sent outside before Ciampa got a big superkick. Gargano came back and took the Brutus Ball Doomsday Device before the Creeds got the pin.

The New Day joined the match and they isolated Julius early on before Kofi got a near fall off a double-team move. They traded rollups before Julius got a big slam on Kofi and tags were made. Woods took the Brutus Ball Doomsday Device before the Creeds got the pin.

Imperium showed up next and Kaiser was yelling at Vinci after a miscommunication as the match continued. Brutus beat Vinci down in the ring before lifting him but Kaiser came in with a chop block. The Brutus Ball combo was denied the first time but they hit it on Vinci the second time around before getting the win!

Result: The Creed Brothers won the Tag Team Turmoil Match

Grade: A

Backstage, Damian Priest was mad about the loss and thought that he let his team down. The team told him to relax before Priest and Balor went to check on JD.

Cody Rhodes was out next on RAW and thanked his WarGames teammates before declaring that he would be joining the 2024 Royal Rumble. Shinsuke Nakamura showed up on the Titantron and said that 'he will bring chaos' before showing up behind Cody and spraying him with the mist.

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

The two Superstars ran into each other off the bat and we saw a barrage of clotheslines and tackles as both men refused to back down. The match headed outside after a distraction from Valhalla and Reed was driven into the LED boards on the apron.

Bronson came back with some chops before getting a Samoan Drop in the ring followed by a senton for a near fall. Ivar came back with a moonsault but missed the target before Valhalla was sent off for causing another distraction.

Reed tossed Ivar over the barricades before sending him through them with the Death Valley driver. Neither man was able to get back to their feet on time as the referee counted them out.

Result: D.N.F due to Double Count-out

Expand Tweet

Ivar attacked Reed with a chair after the match and the two headed into the crowd where Ivar hit a Senton off a road case and took Reed out.

Grade: B

R-Truth was backstage in the Judgment Day Clubhouse and offered to be the fifth member of their WarGames team. Priest reminded him that it was two days ago before they kicked him out. JD said that he would take care of Truth before RAW continued.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

Stark got some strikes in off the bat but Nia came back with some big slams and a splash in the corner. Stark managed to dodge a big slam but was sent into the corner before coming back with a senton.

Nia hit the Samoan Drop and a senton before dragging her into the corner for the annihilator and got the easy pin.

Result: Nia Jax def. Zoey Stark

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

The Miz walked up to Gunther backstage to ask for another title match before getting denied by the champ.

Seth Rollins was out next and called CM Punk a hypocrite before Drew McIntyre came out to congratulate him for the win at WarGames. Drew said that he wanted to put his rivalry with Jey behind him and focus on securing the Heavyweight title.

Expand Tweet

Drew said that he felt sympathy during their match at Crown Jewel and it caused him to lose the match. He added that he would no longer hesitate to do what it takes to secure the title.

Expand Tweet

Rollins said that Drew would get his title match but there was someone who deserved it more and it was Jey Uso. Drew was absolutely livid and hit Rollins with a headbutt that caused his own forehead to start bleeding.

Expand Tweet

He then beat the champ down before yelling that it was personal now. Jey Uso came out and beat Drew out of the ring before handing the title belt back to Rollins.

Sami Zayn gave Drew a talking-to backstage and told him to snap out of it. Drew said that he was going to work his way back up the ladder and was going to start with a match next week against Sami.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya - Women's Tag Team Championship match on WWE RAW

Green and Natalya started the match and the challengers were in control early on before Green came back with a headlock. The two headed up the ropes and Natalya got a big powerbomb from the top for a near fall.

Expand Tweet

Nox came in with a big dive before Niven came in and cleared the ring with a big drop. Nox was sent back into the ring by Niven before Piper got the powerslam and pinned her for the win.

Result: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) def. Tegan Nox & Natalya to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

Grade: B-

Jey Uso thanked Randy Orton for helping them at WarGames and indirectly apologized for his actions with the Bloodline. Randy assured him that as long as he wasn't in the Bloodline, he had nothing to worry about.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Randy had the early advantage and hit a big back-body drop on Dominik before the latter fled the ring for a breather. Dom dodged a drop on the announce desk before sending Randy into the ring steps.

Randy got the draping DDT before JD dragged him out of the way of the RKO. Celebrity guest Jelly Roll got up from the crowd and sent Dominik and JD, who were trying to escape, back to ringside.

Expand Tweet

Orton got two drops on the announce desk before JD interfered and got hit with the draping DDT as well. Randy dodged the frog splash before hitting the RKO for the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Dominik Mysterio

Grade: B+

Expand Tweet

CM Punk was back next and said that he didn't expect to be back on WWE with a live mic. He said that he had changed and added that he was home and this was where he belonged.

Expand Tweet

He said that the fans never forgot him and that he loved them for it. Punk said that almost everyone was happy to see him back, addressing Rollins and the few who were unhappy about his return.

Punk said that Rollins and the others were scared that the 'best in the world' was back before leaving us with "I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money".

Expand Tweet