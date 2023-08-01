We got a great episode of RAW before SummerSlam, with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes having a face-off while The Judgment Day took on Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins in the main event. Raquel Rodriguez attacked Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri got her first-ever singles match, and Trish Stratus got a controversial rematch tonight on RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser def. Matt Riddle

Maxxine Dupri def. Valhalla

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Tommaso Ciampa

Gunther def. Chad Gable

Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus via DQ

Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul kicked off RAW and said that he had a message for Ricochet before their match at SummerSlam. Ricochet walked out, and the two argued about who would win before Paul said that ring announcer Samantha Irvin would have to announce his victory on Saturday. A brawl broke out, and Logan managed to knock Ricochet out with a cheap shot.

WWE RAW Results (July 31, 2023): Ludwig Kaiser vs. Matt Riddle

Kaiser had the early advantage and sent Riddle into the corner before Riddle came back with some chops and a suplex. Kaiser got a sliding kick on the apron before Riddle took him down and hit the Floating Bro to the outside.

Back in the ring, Riddle got an exploder suplex, followed by a German, before Vinci went for the interference. Riddle got a powerbomb off the distraction, but Kaiser kicked out of it before hitting a DDT for the win.

Result: Ludwig Kaiser def. Matt Riddle

Grade: B

Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla on RAW

Dupri took some big shots early on, and Valhalla tried for an early pin but was denied. Dupri got the takedown before Otis came up on the apron and cheered her on for the elbow drop.

Valhalla took a top rope crossbody, but the Raiders broke up the pin. Gable and Otis chased the Raiders down, and a brawl broke out at ringside before Dupri hit an electric chair slam for the win.

Result: Maxxine Dupri def. Valhalla

Grade: B-

The Judgment Day was out next, and Damian Priest threatened the tag champs Sami Zayn and KO while Finn Balor called out Seth Rollins. Rhea Ripley got on the mic and was interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel attacked Rhea and sent her outside before tossing the Women's World Champion into the barricades. Rhea was driven spine-first into the barricades before a distraction from Dominik allowed the champ to get back with a chop block. Officials came out to stop the brawl before RAW continued.

Backstage on RAW, Chad Gable and Otis announced that they would be joining the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Imperium showed up and made fun of the trio before Gunther challenged Gable to last five minutes in the ring with him.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tommaso Ciampa on RAW

Nakamura was sent outside early on before Ciampa dropped him on the apron and hit a big knee strike to the head. Ciampa got a big DDT before Nakamura countered out of a superplex from the top rope.

Ciampa hit Willow's Bell before getting a near fall on Shinsuke. Nakamura countered what looked like it could be a pedigree and rolled Ciampa up with a handful of tights for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Tommaso Ciampa

Grade: C

Adam Pearce was with Raquel Rodriguez backstage and told her that as soon as she is cleared to compete, he will book a match between her and Rhea Ripley.

Brock Lesnar was out next and said that he was ready to beat Cody Rhodes on Saturday at SummerSlam. He called Cody out to shake his hand, and Rhodes obliged. The two had a staredown before shaking hands, and then Cody blocked Brock's way out of the ring.

Brock shoved Cody aside and walked off, but the latter came after him with a dive to the outside. Brock sent Cody into the ring post before hitting him with the top half of the steel steps a few times. Cody was sent back into the ring before Brock hit an F5 and then walked off.

Gunther vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Gunther was in control as the match started and got some big chops before locking in a headlock while pounding away at Gable's chest. Gable managed to reverse a powerbomb and sent Gunther outside before the five-minute timer that they had agreed to for the match ran out.

Gunther got on the mic and asked for the match to be continued. Gable got a big dive to the outside before locking in an upside-down armbar in the corner. Gable got a big counter into a German Suplex, but Gunther got the powerbomb for the win.

Result: Gunther def. Chad Gable

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was out next on RAW to demand a rematch against Trish. Stratus came out and said that she only competes on her schedule, but Adam Pearce came out and booked the match anyway.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus on RAW

Becky attacked Trish right off the bat, but Zoey Stark interfered and attacked The Man, resulting in the match being called in favor of Becky. Lynch managed to fight back and smashed Trish's face off the announce desk before the brawl ended.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus via DQ

Grade: C

Backstage, Adam Pearce let Stratus and Strark know that there will be another rematch with Becky and Trish in two weeks and Stark would be banned from ringside.

We got some prerecorded promos from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, where they threatened to destroy each other at SummerSlam.

Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio on RAW

A brawl broke out between the two teams, and Balor was chased off backstage by Rollins before the match began. Rollins was in control early on when Finn Balor came back out and dropped him off the apron and to the outside.

Sami tagged in and took out Priest with a dive to the outside before getting a Tornado DDT in the ring for a near fall. Dom tagged in, and Sami countered the 619 before Rollins came back in with some big dives into the announce table.

Priest missed the South of Heaven and took some superkicks before Dom attacked him on the apron. Sami took Dom out, but Finn wiped Sami out before Priest hit the Broken Arrow on Rollins.

Priest wanted to cash in the Money in the Bank contract and asked Finn to fetch the briefcase, but the latter hesitated for a second. Priest almost made it official, but the distraction allowed Rollins and Sami to wipe Priest and Dom out with the stomp and helluva kick, respectively, before getting the win.

Result: Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

Grade: A

