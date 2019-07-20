WWE Raw Reunion: 3 dream feuds WWE could tease for the future on the upcoming episode

Will Steve Austin return for one more match?

The upcoming edition of WWE's 'A' show, Monday Night Raw is going to be a special Raw reunion episode and will be live from Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida this Monday night.

While WWE has already advertised the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, DX, The Godfather, Booker T, Mark Henry, Lilian Garcia, Kelly Kelly, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Santino Marella, Shawn Michaels and many such big names for this special event, the likes of Jim Ross and Bubba Dudley have reportedly turned down the invitation.

Well, there is no denying the fact that the upcoming special edition of WWE's flagship show could blow off all the charts to eventually become the biggest Raw episode of the year. However, WWE could utilize this opportunity to tease a few future dream feuds, given how it has almost become like a ritual for Creative to tease a future dream feud at Raw/SmackDown special, such as Triple H vs Batista at SmackDown 1000.

These feuds could then materialize to feature on the match card for (say), WWE's next event in the Middle East or WrestleMania 36 or who knows, even at SummerSlam on August 11.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 future dream feuds WWE could tease on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 DX vs The Bullet Club

Would not it be huge?

Well, among the big guns being advertised for the Raw reunion special, DX is one of the prominent names on that list. The team of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean 'X-PAC' Waltman, 'Road Dogg' BG James collectively known as DX would be reuniting this Monday Night on Raw and a confrontation against any of the tag teams seems a no brainer.

However, WWE could really go one step further to have the newly formed Bullet Club confront the DX to lay down the breadcrumbs for an epic dream match in the future. Creative could also go onto include The Boss of the Balor Club, Finn Balor once he returns from his debacle to make it a 4-on-4 tag team match (maybe, for WWE's next show in Saudi).

A dream feud between two high profile teams in the likes of The Bullet Club and DX would certainly prove to be 'best for business'.

