WWE Raw Reunion: 3 things that could happen

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 880 // 18 Jul 2019, 03:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Raw Reunion takes place next Monday.

During Extreme Rules 2019, the commentators announced that a very special edition of Monday Night Raw would take place on July 22. On that episode, fans will be witness to the largest reunion in WWE history. The episode is being dubbed as "Raw Reunion" and will stream live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Raw Reunion is taking place for quite a few reasons. Firstly, WWE wants to maintain and increase fan interest heading out of Extreme Rules. More importantly, according to Dave Meltzer, the USA Network demanded that WWE pull their socks up and do something about the plummeting ratings. Raw Reunion was WWE's best solution to the above-mentioned dilemma.

Needless to say, WWE is pulling out all the stops to make this show must-see. A myriad of Hall of Famers and legends are expected to appear on the show. This list includes the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ted Dibiase, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Dudley Boyz, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Rikishi, Mick Foley and Jimmy Hart. Also, Santino Marella, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Booker T, and Mark Henry are slated to return to television. Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly and Lillian Garcia are also expected to be a part of the celebration. These are just a few of the names expected to appear. More than around 25 stars from the past are expected to appear on the show. However, some stars have declined the offer to appear at the show. Jim Ross is one of them.

As Raw Reunion is expected to be a memorable show for the ages, you could expect WWE to pull off a few shockers.

Having said that, let's look at 3 things that could happen at Raw Reunion.

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens attack Shane McMahon.

Stone Cold will be at Raw Reunion

If there is one star on the current WWE roster that can be compared to Steve Austin, it has to be Kevin Owens. Owens' recent reinvigorated character is somewhat reminiscent of Austin's anti-hero persona. The two stars even have the same finishing move, the Stunner, even though Owens copied it from Austin. Owens is currently tormenting and insulting Shane McMahon, the Vince's son and one of the key authority figures on WWE programming. We all know the history Austin has with the McMahons. Hence, Austin would love to assist Owens in torturing Shane.

As Austin is expected to appear on the show, this scenario is possible. Austin could kick off the show, only to be interrupted by Shane. Owens could decide to interrupt Shane and then chaos would ensue. After Owens and Austin insult Shane, both could stun Shane and then share a beer.

1 / 3 NEXT