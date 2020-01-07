WWE News: RAW security tackle person who they believe invaded the ring

This was an interesting mistake

Lana and Bobby Lashley finally married this week on RAW when their wedding was shortened and another extra was brought in to officiate the union. The biggest talking point from the segment was the fact that security obviously didn't get the memo that a man in a suit would be heading to the ring along with Lana and Lashley, since he was tackled to the ground and WWE then went to an ad break.

When WWE came back from the break, Lana and Lashley's entrance was delayed as it appeared that they were waiting to ensure that their officiant was in the right place for the segment.

It looks like #WWE security tackled the wedding officiant at the end of the AJ Styles segment not realizing he was part of the show. #RAW pic.twitter.com/UgLpA8c5ST — NoDQ.com: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 news #RoyalRumble (@nodqdotcom) January 7, 2020

It was an interesting segment since cameras zoomed in on the ring following AJ's departure and saw security tackle a man in a suit before he later appeared in the ring as Lana and Lashley's minister for their short wedding follow up.

It's unknown why security thought that he wasn't supposed to be in the ring, but it appears that this was just a miscommunication on behalf of the officials backstage and the security at the front of house.

