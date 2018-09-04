Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could have done

Kevin Cooper
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.63K   //    04 Sep 2018, 13:22 IST

Enter captio
There were some good moments this week on RAW

Tonight's Raw episode couldn't get more explosive than this. The Raw Tag-Team titles were changed, HBK and The Phenom Returned, a match made official for Evolution pay-per-view, The Shield got arrested and much more happened.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


As one more edition of Raw has ended, we at Sportskeeda are here to provide you details on how tonight's Raw could have been more better if these five changes have happened.

So today in the article, we're will take a look at the very first edition of "Better things WWE could have done". Don't just wait to read on.

#5 No Clean Victory for The Bella Twins

Enter
The ending to the match could have been different

What did they deliver- Tonight on Raw, The Bella Twins fought their first match since returning on Raw. They faced off Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan (w/Ruby Riott) of The Riott Squad.

This match was awesome to be witnessed though Brie failed to deliver suicide dive twice. The match ended with Nikki hitting the Rackattack 2.0 on Morgan and going for the 1-2-3-count without any interference from Ruby.

What better thing could have done- The match should have ended with Ruby interfering in the match and eventually, the referee should have called for the bell ended it in a DQ. And then Ronda Rousey should have come for the save which would have added fuel to their tag-team match at WWE Super Show-Down.

#4 American Alpha should have been reformed

Enter captio
We saw Roode and Gable form an alliance

What did they deliver- Tonight on Raw, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode made their debut as a tag-team defeating The Ascension. Though this match wasn't a match to talk about, still it will be curious to see how WWE will book them as a team in upcoming months.

What better thing could have done- WWE should have brought Jason Jordan back and realigned him with Chad Gable forming American Alpha once again.

The two should have been better by this move after seeing how hot they were back on SD Live as a team. And, if Jason wasn't fit to compete on-stage again then they should have waited to make this move.


1 / 4 NEXT
Kevin Cooper
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
