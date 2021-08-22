RAW after SummerSlam - 5 Possible Surprises- Final twist with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg changes the landscape of WWE, Major face turn

WWE RAW after SummerSlam is guaranteed to be a show that a lot more people are watching than usual.

Some thought that SummerSlam 2021 was a bit of a downer, while others believed that WWE did a great job with the pay-per-view. Nobody can deny that with the returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar and a large number of title changes, that it was significant. This brings us to the fallout episode of RAW after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Here are five surprises that WWE could book on the show to keep the SummerSlam buzz going. Of course, you can weigh in, in the comments below and voice your opinion on whether you think any of these surprises will enhance the overall product.

#5 Brock Lesnar surprisingly shows up on RAW and has a showdown with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar is not only back, but HE'S BACK WITH A PONYTAIL! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/82FjVAEvJP — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 22, 2021

Remember when John Cena came back, he also did a bit of a cameo on RAW to bump up the ratings. Brock Lesnar could operate in the same manner, especially if you consider the fact that Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is just as highly-anticipated a match as Lesnar vs. Reigns. Could he show up on RAW and confront the top heel of the brand - Bobby Lashley - only this time as a babyface?

This was pretty awesome. Way to lose it and keep it together at the same time. — Cael (@AveryCael) August 22, 2021

There is no reason at all why someone like Lesnar, who is not affiliated to any brand need not be a free agent, appearing on both brands! In fact, one could even say that RAW needs him far more than SmackDown does. It's definitely the less exciting of the two shows right now.

Neither Lesnar vs. Reigns nor Lesnar vs. Lashley needs to happen right now. Brock Lesnar could disappear for a spell and come back ahead of upcoming events to work both programs.

