WWE RAW after SummerSlam - Best and Worst - End of popular tag team, Charlotte Flair to lose title soon?

Following an eventful SummerSlam, WWE RAW was a decent show. It had some strong points but there were a few glaring negatives.

With all of the surprises on Saturday's pay-per-view happening on the SmackDown side of things, the red brand needs a boost. A few seeds have been planted for some interesting feuds on WWE RAW, with some much more explosive than others this week.

Hopefully, there is an upturn in the storytelling department too. There has been some promise, in that regard. Even Logan Paul's appearance on WWE RAW led to a major moment.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW. Are you excited about the direction the red brand is headed towards? Be sure to give us your thoughts in the comments.

#3 Best/Worst: A bad WWE RAW habit leads to an interesting prospect

Drew and Damien ??? I like this duo 🗡 🏹 — 🎓🐺🃏(JOKER) 🃏🐺🎓 (@King28Wolf) August 24, 2021

WWE RAW started with Bobby Lashley and MVP reacting to the events from SummerSlam. Once Damian Priest interrupted The All Mighty, the segment quickly snowballed into a tag team match.

In one of WWE RAW's most annoying tropes, interference in Priest and Lashley's match led to a tag team match. The WWE Champion walked out on Sheamus, who was defeated by the United States Champion and Drew McIntyre. After the match, the two seemed to tease further association.

This may lead to an extended alliance or perhaps, McIntyre is entering the United States Championship scene. If the latter is the case, the title would instantly feel a lot bigger. Priest and McIntyre could have some excellent matches against one another.

Their story is an intriguing one, wherever it is headed. While this potential story began because of WWE RAW's cliched run-in spot, there is hope that it will come good. Hopefully, it does lead to something.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun