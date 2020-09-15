WWE RAW Superstar Ivar set to undergo neck surgery

After suffering an injury last week on Monday Night RAW, Ivar is set to undergo neck surgery tomorrow in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Viking Raiders member was injured last week during an 8-man tag team match where The Hurt Business (MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley & Cedric Alexander) faced off against The Viking Raiders, Apollo Crews and Ricochet.

During the match, Ivar went to hit a Viking Dive to the outside of the ring onto various members of The Hurt Business. However, as soon as Ivar made contact he immediately held up the "X" signal, indicating to those backstage that something was wrong and he was legitimately hurt.

INJURY UPDATE: During the #8ManTag match on #WWERaw, @Ivar_WWE suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. https://t.co/dOmOPYrRyG — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

This led to the referee calling an audible and cutting the match short to allow the medical team to work on Ivar on the outside of the ring. WWE released the following statement, updating fans on Ivar's condition once the show had gone off the air:

During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

RAW Superstar Ivar set for neck surgery

Initially there was uncertainly on the severity of Ivar's injury as WWE only referred to blow as a "cervical injury".

However, Bryan Alvarez has revealed on Wrestling Observer Live that Ivar will indeed be undergoing neck surgery tomorrow in Birmingham, Alabama. This is the location where WWE sends the majority of it's Superstars when they require surgery for an injury.

From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me. My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all 💕🤘🍗 pic.twitter.com/pAgw1eqjRm — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 8, 2020

Alvarez also reported that during the dive to outside last week on RAW, Ivar's head hit Bobby Lashley's shoulder causing damage. Ivar also has a previous history of neck issues, therefore extra care was taken with the injury.

Ivar had been heavily featured on RAW in recent months, appearing on multiple RAW Underground segments, as well as striking up a potential romance with Demi Burnett.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Ivar a safe and successful surgery and hopefully we will see The Viking Raider back inside of a WWE ring soon.