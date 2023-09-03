WWE RAW Superstar to be written off after losing big match at Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility

At Payback 2023, Rhea Ripley faced Raquel Rodriguez in a match that many in the WWE Universe were clamoring for. Before the event, many believed Rodriguez would be the biggest threat to Ripley's Women's World Championship. However, the star fought hard to retain her gold.

While Rhea Ripley will continue to reign as champion on RAW, many wonder what is in store for Raquel Rodriguez after her loss. WWE could explore many angles for the 32-year-old. However, one of the best scenarios would be to write her off television for a while.

The promotion could play an injury angle and keep Rodriguez out of action for some time. This would then lead to a potential feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on RAW. It also opens the possibility for Ripley to look for more challengers.

On the other hand, Rodriguez can plot her comeback with Liv Morgan. Once the latter is recovered, Rodriguez and Morgan can make a comeback and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. This angle would also help in adding the much-required stability in the women's tag team division.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day had massive success at Payback 2023

While The Bloodline always made headlines for being the biggest faction in WWE, one could argue The Judgment Day has taken over. Not only are they the biggest draw on RAW, but the group is one of the most successful teams in WWE.

At Payback 2023, Judgment Day experienced massive success as Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Balor and Priest's victory resulted in all members of the faction having a title. Also, fans must not forget Priest holds the Money in the Bank contract, which he can cash at any moment.

Furthermore, The Judgment Day also found reasons to celebrate when Rhea Ripley put in a dominant performance to retain her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

While The Judgment Day and its members walk out of Payback 2023 with a lot of success, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for them.

