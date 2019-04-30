WWE RAW: The biggest winners and losers of last night's episode (April 29,2019)

A champion? Really?

Last night's Raw may have been "shaken up", but it still felt like the same old filler that it's felt like for the past year. With WWE losing half a million viewers from just two weeks ago, you'd think the company would try harder to put on compelling television. Alas, Raw again fell short. The show was all formula, and one of the most compelling things that could have come in the next few weeks - Money in the Bank qualifying matches, were thrown away for another long, protracted Alexa Bliss segment.

A mess.

Nevertheless, who got the most and least out of last night's episode?

Winner: Ricochet

Of all the superstars set to compete on Raw's side for the Money in the Bank match, Ricochet is the most exciting. One wonders why he lost to Roode last week just for him to be announced in the match. Nevertheless, this is going to be Ricochet's first real chance for a breakout on the main roster.

We all remember what the man did at the legendary North American Championship ladder match at TakeOver: New Orleans last year. Ricochet's stunts in the middle of May should work to put him on the map in front of main roster audiences and catapult him into at least midcard title contention. He won't win, but his stock will have the largest room for growth amongst any of the Raw competitors.

Winners: The Usos

SmackDown suddenly lacks another tag team, not that we would notice much either way. Gallows and Anderson are by all accounts on their way out of the company, so it wasn't surprising that they lost here.

The Usos, from this match to a segment with The Revival, are on their way to dominating Raw's doubles division and will certainly be on a collision course with the next team.

