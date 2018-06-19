WWE RAW - The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

We break down the best, the worst, and the downright ugliest moments on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Alexa called out Ronda Rousey on RAW

The Good - RAW's Opening Alexa Bliss/Ronda Rousey Segment

RAW's opening segment was nothing, if not absolutely brilliant television. In what was supposed to be a WWE RAW Women's Championship celebration for Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner, Alexa Bliss, the segment quickly turned into absolute mayhem once an incensed former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey entered into the fray.

After RAW GM Kurt Angle unenthusiastically presented the RAW Women's Championship to Alexa Bliss, Little Miss Bliss took to the microphone to rub her victory into the faces of the Grand Rapids, Michigan WWE faithful in attendance. Bliss continued to hype herself drawing the ire of an intensely perturbed Ronda Rousey. Rousey angrily made her way to the ring to confront Bliss, who unimpressed with the former MMA star's tactics, impressively stood her ground. Rousey's dwarfing presence didn't deter Bliss who carried on, "If you ever want a championship opportunity, you better get in the back of the line you over hyped rookie."

The comment drew the ire of the former UFC Champion. Not even former Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle, could deter Rousey, who pounded on the WWE Hall of Famer with Bliss' Money in the Bank briefcase. The blows obviously affected Angle, who favored his arm for much of the evening. When Rousey finally did get her hands on Alexa Bliss, she did not relent and inevitably put the new RAW Women's Champion through a table with a devastating power bomb. Officials then attempted to calm Rousey; but, she beat on them, as well until they all cleared the ring.

The entire incident earned Ronda Rousey a thirty day suspension from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Wrestling fans earned television gold and memories that will last a lifetime.