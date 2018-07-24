WWE RAW: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Stephanie McMahon - RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW had something for all wrestling fans. From a historic opening segment with Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon to the RAW Tag Team Championships being defended to a new #1 contender being named for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship, RAW hit just about every conceivable angle. If RAW did anything this week, it progressed the WWE storyline to its ultimate destination: SummerSlam.

History was made and RAW had its moments; but, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Join us as we break down the very best, worst, and downright ugliest moments in this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Good - The Women Finally Get Their Due

WWE Women Applaud Stephanie McMahon's Historic Evolution Announcement

It's been a long road for WWE's female Superstars. That proverbial thoroughfare included many bumps, twists, and turns. It was only last April that the WWE delayed the incredible progress their Women's Division made. When it came to the Greatest Royal Rumble, money won the day and the WWE caved to the archaic demands of the Saudi Arabian government. It was regressive and a sad day for wrestling that resulted in no female representation at the inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE's decision was met with outrage from fans of women's wrestling and some even suggested that WWE put on an all-female pay-per-view as an act of contrition and penance. Fast forward three months later to tonight's RAW and those fans received the desire of their collective hearts.

The moment was nothing if not spectacular. The entire RAW roster stood on the entrance ramp accompanied by women representing RAW, Smackdown, and NXT. The television audience at home never saw Vince McMahon's introduction. It wasn't about him. It was evident that he had one purpose on tonight's show and that was to pass the torch of progress.

Gone are the days of pillow fights and lingerie matches, an era for which McMahon is largely responsible. He stepped back as Triple H, an unsung hero in the WWE Women's Movement, spoke. Triple H was visibly emotional as he addressed the women,

"We have stood in awe watching you, some of us with a tear in our eye, as you have stolen the show again and again...we are so proud of you."

Then the microphone was passed to who may go down in history as wrestling's most influential woman ever: Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie has been absolutely integral in the WWE's Women's Revolution. Perhaps this is why destiny tapped her on the shoulder to be the one to make the announcement that would move the company forward into a more equitable future.

McMahon addressed the female roster boldly,

"Because of you 30 second matches became main events and Divas became the Superstars they were born to be."

She then made the announcement that this October the 28th, WWE will host it's first all-female pay-per-view ever. The event, aptly titled Evolution, will feature women from the past (Lita, Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix), the present, and the future. RAW, Smackdown, and NXT will each be represented on the show. To add, the event will also feature the finals of the second annual Mae Young Classic.

The women, overcome with elation, applauded. Some teared up. So did members of the audience and little girls at home. Tonight the WWE spoke to its future and boldly declared to women all around the world: you can do absolutely anything.

