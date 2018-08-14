WWE RAW: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Renee Young Makes History on RAW

This week's SummerSlam Go Home Edition of RAW wasn't short on drama and all that unfolded will undoubtedly move the RAW storyline forward to wrestling's biggest summer spectacular. From the epic return of Dean Ambrose & the Lunatic Fringe, to Paul Heyman's stinging betrayal of Roman Reigns, SummerSlam was heated up well past its boiling point.

There was also history made on tonight's episode. Renee Young became the first female commentator to ever announce a full episode of WWE television, a monumental feat that coincides with WWE's Women's Evolution.

Through teary eyes and with aching hearts, the wrestling world said goodbye to one of the most iconic wrestlers in tag team history: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 63.

Not to be outdone, there was also one of the most epic bad hair days in wrestling history.

Join us as we break down the very best, worst, and downright ugliest moments in this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Good - Renee Young Makes History

Renee Young Making History on RAW

Renee Young celebrated a monumental first for women in wrestling. She became the first female commentator to announce an entire episode weekly episodic WWE television and, of course, the first female to announce a full episode of RAW. Although the feat is long overdue, Young's place in wrestling history cannot be overstated.

Renee Young took her place with other female performers in the Women's Evolution and proved that anything the men can do, the women can do just as well, even better.

While Young wasn't spectacular on Monday, she didn't need to be. She just needed to show that she belonged and could do the job as well as any of her male counterparts. She exceeded expectations in the face of great adversity. As Young explained later on in the show, Natalya Neidhart is one of her best friends and the passing of Natalya's father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart undoubtedly affected Young on a deeply personal level. Still, was proved professional, if not heroic, in carrying out her destiny among the great females in wrestling history.

Will this be the first of many appearances on commentary by Young? One can only hope. She was an instant upgrade over RAW regular Jonathan Coachman, who frequently seems lost on commentary. With an all women's pay-per-view on the horizon and weekly RAW episodes desperately in need of new blood and a shakeup, Young may once again find herself on the commentary team sooner rather than later.

