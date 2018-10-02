WWE RAW: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

The Brothers of Destruction live up to their tag team name on RAW

Tonight's episode of RAW had a little something for everyone. The first hour of the show was dedicated to the new guard of wrestling as Baron Corbin antagonized a clash between the three members of The Shield, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and their Super Show-Down opponents, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman. By the time the show's second hour rolled around, two huge matches had ensued, as well as some intriguing inner friction between both teams.

Kevin Owens and Elias tested the waters of their new alliance and drew more heat than most can remember on any RAW previous, as they blasted the Seattle faithful with an NBA dig that hit too close to home.

The old guard returned to RAW, as Shawn Michaels came to the ring to talk about his unbreakable bond with Triple H; but, the Hall of Famer's speech was cut short by two future Hall of Famers, The Undertaker and Kane, also known as The Brothers of Destruction. The duo lived up to their moniker and not even the reunion of DX could stop them from leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Things weren't all sunshine and rainbows on RAW. The WWE continues to demonstrate an astonishing ability to waste premiere talent, despite a massive three hours of television time each and every Monday. The company also juggled to sell confused and inundated viewers on a multitude of upcoming events.

We explore all of these and more in the special Super Show-Down Go Home edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good - The Legends Return To RAW

The Brothers of Destruction Rule The Day

It was extraordinary. In fact, the late great Gorilla Monsoon might say that you could feel the electricity in the air. First WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, a man who hasn't wrestled in nearly a decade, made his way to the ring to his "Sexy Boy" theme. He isn't quite as sexy as he used to be. He has cobwebs under his eyes and a cowboy hat hides his bald head where long locks used to grow in abundance; but, he still oozes with the ring presence of one of the greatest wrestlers in history.

Michaels talked about the unbreakable bond he shared with his best friend Triple H and how he was going to get a ticket to Super Show-Down, just like everyone else; but, then things became personal. The Undertaker couldn't leave it alone and pressed Michaels to take a side. It's no wonder that Michaels picked his DX compadre, The two men have been through everything together and it was The Undertaker, after all, who ended Michaels' career at WrestleMania XXVI.

Michaels made clear that he was now coming to Super Show-Down to be in Triple H's corner. If necessary, he would get physical. He offered to keep Kane (Undertaker's cornerman) at bay with some Sweet Chin Music if need be. These are the first steps HBK has taken toward an actual match in nearly ten years. This is a moment. This is history come to visit.

It only gets better from there. First, future Hall of Famer and mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane magically appeared out of nowhere, as he is often known to do. "He's behind you Shawn," the 10-year-old in me screamed to no avail. Then the legendary gong hit and the Dead Man himself arose from whatever depths he resurrected from.

The two future Hall of Famers attacked Michaels; but, then future Hall of Famer Triple H rushed to the ring in a failed attempt to make the save. The Seattle crowd didn't know what to do with themselves, as they burst open with an audible excitement. Seeing these four legends together in anticipation of a match seemed unimaginable only a month ago; but, here it was making jovial children of us all.

Triple H tried; but, success eluded him. He and Michaels couldn't withstand the returning Brothers of Destruction and found themselves the victims of a brutal double choke slam straight from hell.

As a staggering Triple H attempted to find his legs and make his way up, he caught the attention of The Dead Man and found himself the victim of The Undertaker's legendary tombstone piledriver. RAW came to a close with DX unconscious, as The Brothers of Destruction walked the ramp together once again.

If I'm dreaming, don't wake me.

