×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Raw: Top 3 things WWE subtly told us on the episode after WrestleMania 35 (8 April 2019)

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.08K   //    09 Apr 2019, 15:52 IST

Undertaker on RAW
Undertaker on RAW

The RAW after WrestleMania always brings excitement, and it was not different this year. Vince McMahon's billion dollar company produced a stellar edition of RAW with several unforeseen surprises. The post-WrestleMania storylines were also hinted on the flagship show this week.

The brand new Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, opened the show, but he got interrupted by the newly crowned WWE World Champion, Kofi Kingston, and the other two New Day members. The two men fought in a 'Winner Takes All' match in the main event, but the match got canceled when the Bar attacked.

The most surprising moment of the night was when the Undertaker appeared after skipping the Showcase of Immortals. Moreover, Sami Zayn returned from injury after ten months, while Lars Sullivan made an impactful debut by dismantling Kurt Angle.

Lacy Evans got into a brawl with the new double champion, Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, Dean Ambrose had a final appearance on RAW as he will be leaving the company.

With a blockbuster episode of RAW, here we discuss three things WWE secretly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania 35.

#3 Lars Sullivan will dominate RAW

Sullivan had an impressive debut
Sullivan had an impressive debut

Lars Sullivan was set to make his main roster debut earlier this year in January. He could have faced John Cena at the Show of Shows, but his debut got delayed after an anxiety attack. Fortunately, he seems to have recovered from his mental health issues, and he made his long-awaited debut on RAW this week.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company advertised him as a monster in January, and the company has definitely got big plans for Sullivan. Considering his massive size, he is a freak athlete, and he is proficient in the squared circle. Sullivan made a strong statement on the flagship show following an assault on Kurt Angle who retired at the Showcase of Immortals.

Judging by the debut of Sullivan, he could rule the red brand. Considering Kurt Angle already retired, the Olympic Gold Medalist will not have any feud with Sullivan. Hence, it will be interesting to see his first main roster opponent in the next few weeks.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Becky Lynch WWE Results WWE Raw Review
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers interesting reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
3 interesting things which could happen on the Raw episode following WrestleMania 35 (8 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things the company subtly told us on the last episode before WrestleMania 35 (1 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Things Vince McMahon Secretly Told Us About WrestleMania 35 on this week's RAW (1st April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE told us on the RAW before WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw 1 April 2019: 5 things that WWE secretly told us
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 biggest questions from the night after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on the night after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 Interesting observations from this week's Monday Night RAW (April 1, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE quietly told us on RAW this week (25 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things we learned from the show before WrestleMania 35 (April 1, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us