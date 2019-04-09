WWE Raw: Top 3 things WWE subtly told us on the episode after WrestleMania 35 (8 April 2019)

Undertaker on RAW

The RAW after WrestleMania always brings excitement, and it was not different this year. Vince McMahon's billion dollar company produced a stellar edition of RAW with several unforeseen surprises. The post-WrestleMania storylines were also hinted on the flagship show this week.

The brand new Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, opened the show, but he got interrupted by the newly crowned WWE World Champion, Kofi Kingston, and the other two New Day members. The two men fought in a 'Winner Takes All' match in the main event, but the match got canceled when the Bar attacked.

The most surprising moment of the night was when the Undertaker appeared after skipping the Showcase of Immortals. Moreover, Sami Zayn returned from injury after ten months, while Lars Sullivan made an impactful debut by dismantling Kurt Angle.

Lacy Evans got into a brawl with the new double champion, Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, Dean Ambrose had a final appearance on RAW as he will be leaving the company.

With a blockbuster episode of RAW, here we discuss three things WWE secretly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania 35.

#3 Lars Sullivan will dominate RAW

Sullivan had an impressive debut

Lars Sullivan was set to make his main roster debut earlier this year in January. He could have faced John Cena at the Show of Shows, but his debut got delayed after an anxiety attack. Fortunately, he seems to have recovered from his mental health issues, and he made his long-awaited debut on RAW this week.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company advertised him as a monster in January, and the company has definitely got big plans for Sullivan. Considering his massive size, he is a freak athlete, and he is proficient in the squared circle. Sullivan made a strong statement on the flagship show following an assault on Kurt Angle who retired at the Showcase of Immortals.

Judging by the debut of Sullivan, he could rule the red brand. Considering Kurt Angle already retired, the Olympic Gold Medalist will not have any feud with Sullivan. Hence, it will be interesting to see his first main roster opponent in the next few weeks.

