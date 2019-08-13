WWE RAW: Twitter erupts following the shocking return of Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is back!

On tonight's RAW after SummerSlam 2019, former four-time Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks finally made her highly awaited return to the WWE, as The Boss attacked an injured Natalya and cemented her heel turn.

Banks, who revealed a new look upon her return, was then involved in a confrontation against Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, as the two women ignited a wild brawl against each other. Banks eventually stood tall over the current Raw Women's Champion after brutalizing her with a steel chair.

Prior to her return tonight on RAW, Sasha Banks was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35 when Banks & Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics in a fatal-four way match also involving the teams of Natalya & Beth Phoenix, Tamina & Nia Jax.

With Bayley being drafted over to SmackDown Live, Banks' former partner is focusing on her singles career as the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, by the looks of it, The Boss is now back for good on RAW.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue also reported that Banks had been granted leave from WWE and would be returning soon. Another interesting aspect from Banks' emphatic return to WWE was the insane reception that the former Raw Women's Champion received from the WWE Universe in Canada, who instead of cheering for Natalya in her home country, chanted "Thank You, Sasha" after she had turned heel.

Becky Lynch's rundown and attack on The Boss also couldn't turn the crowd against the latter, as the crowd kept applauding Banks' attack on The Man. With Sasha Banks making her unexpected return to RAW, the WWE Universe all around the world has gone absolutely berserk on Twitter. Here are a few notable Twitter reactions that the WWE Universe had in store upon Sasha Banks' return to WWE:

Sasha banks = 🐐 — kenny knox (@KennyKnox) August 13, 2019

Ouch! One of those chair shots from Sasha Banks hit part of Becky’s head #RAW pic.twitter.com/0jHMksmfiH — Angel - WrestlingNews.co Owner (@AngelAramboles) August 13, 2019

Welcome back Sasha Banks, you were truly missed.



Loved this segment so much! #WWE #RAW



pic.twitter.com/LViKCk13Tn — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) August 13, 2019

Sasha Banks: *attacks an injured woman in her home country*



Me and my timeline: pic.twitter.com/Ye9KaVN1R4 — Ginger Spice (@heeIroman) August 13, 2019

And the reason is you. #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 13, 2019

Finally free, the butterfly sheds light on situations

That the caterpillar never considered, ending the internal struggle pic.twitter.com/gDc4UKGC34 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 13, 2019

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss gonna greet each other backstage like... #RAW pic.twitter.com/WKysUuhekO — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) August 13, 2019

Cole & Gargano jump of death, The Fiend & a Sasha Banks return in one weekend



Me and this content:#RAW pic.twitter.com/3zejrWk2SC — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) August 13, 2019

Sasha Banks coming back to #RAW and entering the Women’s title hunt pic.twitter.com/QiGuDS2ek4 — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) August 13, 2019

me because sasha banks is FINALLY back: pic.twitter.com/MZwnQHvQ75 — magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) August 13, 2019