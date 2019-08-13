WWE RAW: Twitter erupts following the shocking return of Sasha Banks
On tonight's RAW after SummerSlam 2019, former four-time Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks finally made her highly awaited return to the WWE, as The Boss attacked an injured Natalya and cemented her heel turn.
Banks, who revealed a new look upon her return, was then involved in a confrontation against Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, as the two women ignited a wild brawl against each other. Banks eventually stood tall over the current Raw Women's Champion after brutalizing her with a steel chair.
Prior to her return tonight on RAW, Sasha Banks was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35 when Banks & Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics in a fatal-four way match also involving the teams of Natalya & Beth Phoenix, Tamina & Nia Jax.
With Bayley being drafted over to SmackDown Live, Banks' former partner is focusing on her singles career as the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, by the looks of it, The Boss is now back for good on RAW.
Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue also reported that Banks had been granted leave from WWE and would be returning soon. Another interesting aspect from Banks' emphatic return to WWE was the insane reception that the former Raw Women's Champion received from the WWE Universe in Canada, who instead of cheering for Natalya in her home country, chanted "Thank You, Sasha" after she had turned heel.
Becky Lynch's rundown and attack on The Boss also couldn't turn the crowd against the latter, as the crowd kept applauding Banks' attack on The Man. With Sasha Banks making her unexpected return to RAW, the WWE Universe all around the world has gone absolutely berserk on Twitter. Here are a few notable Twitter reactions that the WWE Universe had in store upon Sasha Banks' return to WWE: