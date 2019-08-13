WWE RAW: Twitter erupts upon the return of the King of the Ring tournament

King of the Ring will be returning next week

On the RAW after SummerSlam 2019, not only did WWE mark the return of former four-time Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks but also started off the show by announcing the return of the prestigious King of the Ring tournament.

The announcement of the King of the Ring tournament will definitely have a major impact on both RAW and SmackDown Live, considering the fact that this will the first time since 2015 that the KOTR tournament will be taking place.

The initial King of the Ring tournament was hosted by WWE in 1985 and was held annually till 2002, with the exception of 1990 and 1992. From 1993 to 2002, the King of the Ring tournament was held as an annual pay-per-view but in 2003 the event's pay-per-view slot was replaced by the newly introduced Bad Blood.

In 2006, after a four-year hiatus, the King of the Ring made its return as an exclusive event for the SmackDown brand. After an exception in 2007, the King of the Ring tournament then made its return as an inter-brand event for RAW and SmackDown in 2008, 2010, and 2015.

The likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Harley Race, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and Brock Lesnar have all won the King of the Ring tournament in the past and the first one was won by Don Muraco. The last King of the Ring tournament occurred in the year 2015 with Bad News Barrett winning the tournament after he had defeated Neville in the finale.

As announced by WWE on RAW, the King of the Ring tournament is now all set for a huge return after an absence of almost four years. The 2019 KOTR tournament will begin next week on RAW and as confirmed by Michael Cole on tonight's show, Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre are the first two competitors to enter this year's King of the Ring tournament.

The return of the King of the Ring certainly took Twitter by storm and here are some of the best reactions after the major announcement was broke.

King of Swing... King of the Ring pic.twitter.com/wlgzneCLpM — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 13, 2019

I WISH I KNEW HOW TO WRESTLE GOOD ENOUGH TO BE IN KING OF THE RING — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 13, 2019

King of the Ring? #KingRicochet 🤔 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 13, 2019

As everyone celebrates the return of King of the Ring, please have some mf-ing decorum in honor of the last man to wear the crown #RAW pic.twitter.com/cPNtqi6MJn — Sean (@s1rude) August 13, 2019

Very cool #WWE is bringing back the King of the Ring. So many great memories from this tournament. #Raw pic.twitter.com/9wc0ObfKdw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 13, 2019

King Ali. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 13, 2019

King Gable.



Tell me that doesn’t sound just perfect...#KingOfTheRing #KingGable — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 13, 2019

The 16 men competing in the King of the Ring tournament next week:



The Miz

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Ali

Kevin Owens

Chad Gable

Andrade

Shelton Benjamin

Sami Zayn

Cedric Alexander

Baron Corbin

Apollo Crews

Buddy Murphy

Cesaro

Elias

Samoa Joe#RAW pic.twitter.com/8KWeBmE0Il — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) August 13, 2019

Don't mind Andrade beating Rey Mysterio 2-0.



Now let's have him go on to win King of the Ring next week please?



King Andrade has a good ring to it 😎#RAW #KOTR #KingOfTheRing — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 13, 2019

I’m excited for King of the Ring!!!



Who do you think will win and who needs the king gimmick to give them a boost?!?! #raw pic.twitter.com/cUVKaaflzD — Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) August 13, 2019