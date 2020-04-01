WWE Raw viewership drops below 2 million during WrestleMania season

An in-depth look at the declining viewership for Monday Night Raw amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

How will this effect the viewership for WWE going forward?

The Beast Incarnate and Paul Heyman on the final Raw before WrestleMania

WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, averaged less than 2 million viewers for their latest episode - days before WrestleMania will air on the WWE Network. The March 30 edition of Raw averaged 1.92 million viewers, down by 82,000 from the previous week per ShowBuzzDaily.

Hour one: 2.139 million

2.139 million Hour two: 1.986 million

1.986 million Hour three: 1.646 million

The show opened with a video package hyping up the WrestleMania match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, followed by a promo from The Undertaker, a replay of the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event, and promos from Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, and Paul Heyman.

Raw's viewership has been decreasing rapidly since WWE began hosting shows in the performance center in Orlando, Florida. Though there was an initial increase after the first episode from the Performance Center on March 16, the show quickly lost the attention of TV viewers as the second week barely managed to attract 2 million viewers.

March 2, 2020: 2.257 million

2.257 million March 9, 2020: 2.162 million

2.162 million March 16, 2020: 2.335 million - first WWE show from the performance center

2.335 million - first WWE show from the performance center March 23, 2020: 2.006 million

2.006 million March 30, 2020: 1.923 million

For the second week in a row, Raw ranked third for Monday Night Cable behind Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta on VH1.

If this viewership trend continues, the Raw after WrestleMania could potentially average one of the lowest ratings of all time despite historically being a highpoint for WWE's viewership.