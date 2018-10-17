WWE Raw vs. Smackdown Live: Which Was Better? (15th, 16th October, 2018)

Which show was better this week?

Last week, Monday Night Raw triumphed over SmackDown Live thanks to DX's return and Dean Ambrose walking out on the Shield, this week's Raw teased Dean Ambrose's whereabouts, The Brothers of Destruction responding to DX and Ronda Rousey and the Bella Twins confronting each other after the Bellas attacked Ronda.

Meanwhile, SmackDown was preparing to have one of it's biggest episodes ever with it 1,000th episode. We were getting the reunion of Evolution with Batista and Ric Flair appearing alongside Randy Orton and Triple H, Edge returning for 'Cutting Edge' and Rey Mysterio back in WWE.

So, which show was better? To determine the winner We'll be looking at the best match of the night for both shows, the opening segment, the mid-card, the tag-team division, the main event and any surprises or shocks that may have happened on either show. Then, at the end of it all, we'll be able to tell you who wins when it comes to WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live.

#1. The Opening Segment

Can Truth TV kick off every SmackDown Live please?

Raw: The Dogs of War opened Monday Night Raw with an in-ring promo claiming they had destroyed the Shield last week, and that Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose were done as a team. Rollins and Reigns (without Ambrose) interrupted and contested that claim, and then Rollins challenged Drew McIntyre to their World Cup Qualifying Match right there and then.

SmackDown: R-Truth and Carmella kicked things off with 'Truth TV' and had liberal amounts of dance breaks. They are then interrupted by Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon separately but the segment ends with all three McMahons partaking in a dance break with Truth and Carmella.

Which was better?: One was a serious 'high-stakes' opening and the other was just a big of silly fun with the added bonus of seeing a silly Vince McMahon. It's a tough one but I think I'm leaning towards Stephanie McMahon trying to floss.

Winner: SmackDown Live

