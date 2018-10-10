WWE Raw vs. Smackdown Live: Which Was Better? (8th, 9th October, 2018)

That's right, Raw Vs. SmackDown Live is back!

Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live had a lot of work to do this week following the WWE's huge Super Show-Down show in Australia, as they not only had to follow up on the events Down Under, but also had to build towards the upcoming huge WWE shows this month, Evolution and Crown Jewel.

But what we care about here is which show was better? Was Raw or SmackDown the most entertaining WWE show of the week (NXT isn't included to make it a fair contest!) SmackDown Live picked up the win last time round.

To determine the winner We'll be looking at the best match of the night for both shows, the opening segment, the mid-card, the tag-team division, the main event and any surprises or shocks that may have happened on either show. Then, at the end of it all, we'll be able to tell you who wins when it comes to WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live.

#1. The Opening Segment

DX are back!

Raw: The opening of Raw saw the huge announcement that Shawn Michaels was back from retirement and was going to reunite D-Generation X with Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel, after the Undertaker and Kane attacked Shawn and Triple H at Super Show-Down. It was a money promo from both men and a huge announcement!

SmackDown: Does it matter? Will anything ever top Shawn Michaels announcing he's going to wrestle again after eight years? No it wont! But for what it's worth, the opening of SmackDown Live was the Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair Women's Title Match, which was great. I mean it was really, really good. But it wasn't Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement good.

Which was better?: I'm going to have to give it to SmackDown on this.... Are you kidding me? This one goes on Monday Night Raw.

Winner: Monday Night Raw

