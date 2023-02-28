While Alpha Academy might still be trying to stand out, Otis could well have a new team to turn out for if Maxxine Dupri has her way. Since moving to RAW, Dupri has been scouting new talent for Maximum Male Models. Otis appears to be her latest target as the proprietor continues her pursuit of the big man on the latest RAW.

Could Dupri be attempting to prove her abilities as a scout by turning one of the most unique-looking WWE stars into a male model?

It would certainly appear so. Otis has been in "Beauty and the Beast" kind of angles before. His biggest storyline to date was with former WWE star Mandy Rose.

The two were involved in a romantic track, proving that the beefy former powerlifter does have a certain appeal. He can certainly be charismatic, akin to Mace and Mansoor under Dupri's guidance.

When the trio showed up on Monday night, Dupri was immediately intrigued by potential new clients. She could have picked someone like Theory or Lashley, or even Dolph Ziggler. They all have chiseled physiques and movie-star good looks.

After Alpha Academy suffered a loss in the ring a few weeks ago, she set her sights firmly on the former Money in the Bank winner. The courtship continued last week when Otis ignored his tag team partner, Chad Gable, to accept a business card from the entrepreneur.

Gable initially felt that he was worthy of joining Maximum Male Models and that he was being scouted. Instead, he was rejected in favor of Otis. Dupri's group has been more of a comedic trio, so the big man could be perfect for the group.

Maximum Male Models could be rejuvenated with Otis.

When the modeling agency was initially formed, it was under the leadership of Max Dupri, now known as LA Knight. The group was meant to be superficial and highly fashionable, much like the fashion and modeling industries.

Max emceed the fashion shows and delivered the promos, but might not have gotten along with Vince McMahon. McMahon was still in charge last spring and wanted to add Maxxine Dupri to the group as its new leader. Her addition allowed Max to revert to his successful NXT LA Knight persona.

With Maxxine, the group became more of a comedic device rather than a feared and legitimate tag team. The gimmick was the creation of Mr. McMahon, so once Triple H took over creative duties, it wasn't given much screen time. The group struggled to get on SmackDown and when it did, Mace and Mansoor usually lost.

Maximum Male Models still appeal to certain parts of the WWE fanbase.

With renewed focus and a shift to RAW, things could be getting back on track for Maxximum Male Models. They may not have ever been intended to be dominating tag team champions, but there are niche spaces for their type of act.

Targeting Otis could give everyone involved a new lease on life in WWE. Alpha Academy has also been in limbo despite being regularly featured on RAW.

The big man is certainly loved by many fans, so a partnership with Maxxine Dupri and her models could be good for business. He may even become a fashion icon!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes