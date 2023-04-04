WWE RAW after WrestleMania Results: Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes destroyed; Former champ returns - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 3, 2023)

Triple H kicked off the RAW after WrestleMania, and after thanking the fans, the superstars, the staff, and the crew, he reassured the WWE Universe that nothing will change in the future of the company. He then welcomed the record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns out to the ring.

Roman Reigns walked out with Heyman and Solo before Triple H shook their hands and walked backstage. As Roman celebrated in the ring, a fan held up a cheeky Roman Reigns vs. Snoop Dogg sign.

We got 'Roman sucks' chants from the crowd, and Reigns asked them to acknowledge him before Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Cody said that he couldn't believe he lost, but he agreed that Roman was the better competitor last night.

He still wanted a rematch since Roman barely scraped by with the win last night at WrestleMania 39. Heyman asked when he would like the rematch, Cody said that he wanted it tonight! Heyman replied with "no rematch, now or in the future" since they call the shots.

Cody said that he was in no mood for shenanigans and instead called for a tag team match against Roman and Solo. Heyman said that the challenge was accepted, but Cody's partner would have to be someone who fought at WrestleMania, and if they lost, the mystery partner would never get a title shot again.

Brock Lesnar walked out since he had already lost the right to challenge Roman and stepped into the ring! Cody was overjoyed, and The Bloodline retreated swiftly before things could get heated.

Omos vs. Elias on RAW

Omos took Elias down with a big chop early on and hit a big powerslam. Elias took a second slam before being tossed into the corner.

Omos dropped Elias on the buckles before getting a big boot to the face. Omos got the double-handed chokeslam and picked up an easy win.

Result: Omos def. Elias

Grade: C

Heyman was backstage and refused to let the Usos see the Tribal Chief and told them to leave.

Bad Bunny was at ringside and said that he was happy to be hosting WrestleMania Backslash in Puerto Rico before Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Rey and Bunny shared a hug before the Hall of Famer entered the ring.

Rey was thanking the fans and Bad Bunny when Austin Theory interrupted him. Theory said that they both beat their WrestleMania opponents before bragging about beating John Cena.

Theory said that he wanted to beat Rey Mysterio as well to add to his 'collection' before we headed for a match.

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory on RAW

Theory was sent outside and took a baseball slide as we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Rey was taking a beating in the corner but came back with a big DDT off a counter. Rey got some big moves and set up for the 619, but the champ countered with a lariat before getting a near fall.

Rey set up the 619 again, but Dominik came out and ran a distraction and was knocked off the apron by his father. Rey still went for the 619, but Austin blocked it and hit the A-Town Down for the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Rey Mysterio

Dominik beat up Rey after the match and then approached Bad Bunny at ringside. Dominik went for a punch, but Bad Bunny blocked it and hit him back before Damian Priest dragged him out of his seat and put him through the announcers' table.

Grade: B

Backstage, Adam Pearce was furious at Damian before Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came out to celebrate their big title win. Sami thanked the fans before KO put out an open challenge for the tag titles.

The Street Profits came out and congratulated the champs before we headed for the match.

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Street Profits - Undisputed Tag Team Title match on RAW

Sami and Dawkins were in the ring early on, and the champs were in control with KO coming in for a double senton. Sami was back in before Ford got the tag and took a big hip toss.

KO was in next and was isolated by The Profits but managed to make the tag. Sami was hit with a double-team blockbuster, but KO broke the pin. Sami got a big exploder on Ford before KO tagged in and hit a cannonball and a splash.

Ford hit a big dive on the champs on the outside before they headed back to the ring. KO hit a stunner and Sami got the Helluva kick on Ford for the win.

Result: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Title on RAW

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins came out to get the crowd to chant for him before we saw Bronson Reed make fun of Bobby Lashley backstage but refuse a match on RAW. Mustafa Ali showed up to tell Lashley to think positively, but Lashley took it as an invitation to drag him down to the ring and start a match.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Ali tried to dodge some early offense from Lashley before going down with a big lariat. Bobby locked in the Hurt Lock and ended the match in seconds.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali

Grade: F

Roman was worried about his match tonight, and Heyman explained the SummerSlam situation where Lesnar had his 'last match' against Roman and that Brock had "nothing to lose." Roman said that he will take care of both of them tonight before we headed back to the ring on RAW.

Bianca Belair was out next and thanked Asuka for the great match last night. Rhea Ripley came out to tell Bianca that she was lucky that Ripley chose to pursue the SmackDown Women's Title, and in the future, Rhea will beat her too. Liv Morgan was out next with Raquel Rodriguez, and we headed for the next match.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL on RAW

Raquel and Kai kicked off the match, and Liv was tagged in early on before Dakota got a big boot but took a backstabber.

IYO came in and hit a dropkick before Damage CTRL was sent outside, and Raquel powerbombed Liv into them just like they did at WrestleMania.

Back after a break, Raquel got the Texana Bomb before tagging in Liv, who got the Oblivion on Kai and picked up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Damage CTRL on RAW

Grade: B-

The Miz was out next and said that he was done with surprises after the last two nights before Riddle made his return on RAW! Riddle got a huge pop after yelling "surprise" before Miz attacked him.

Riddle fired back and got the ripcord knee before hitting Bro Derek and knocking the A-Lister out.

Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa on RAW

Lesnar F5'd Rhodes before the match began and then hit another as Roman and co. walked off silently. Lesnar stomped on Cody and hit a German Suplex before tossing him out of the ring and sending him into the barricades.

Brock sent Cody into the timekeeper's area before ringing the bell and hitting him with a steel chair. He got half of the steel steps and hit Cody in the face with it before hitting an F5 on the announcers' desk, putting him through it.

Back in the ring, Brock F5'd Cody on the steel steps before standing over him. Brock walked out but turned around and got a steel chair and beat Rhodes some more with it, driving it into his throat before leaving as officials came to help Cody.

Brock came back and showed his middle fingers at the ring as RAW went off the air.

Result: DNF

Grade: A

Episode rating: A

We got the return of Riddle tonight on the RAW after WrestleMania while Damian Preist took out Bad Bunny.

