WWE to re-form League of Nations for the first time in 9 years after what happened on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s storylines lead to the rise and fall of several factions. One such faction was the League of Nations, comprising four non-American superstars. While the stable was dissolved back in April 2016, there is a chance that Triple H and his team could revive it after two of its former members, Rusev and Sheamus, came face to face on RAW.

The Bulgarian Brute faced Akira Tozawa in a singles match on this week’s red-branded episode. The former three-time United States Champion was challenged by The Alpha Academy member after Rusev had destroyed Otis in an unprovoked attack upon his WWE return. While Tozawa showed a lot of heart, it was certainly not enough to inflict much damage on his opponent.

The final moments of the match saw The Bulgarian Brute lock Tozawa into The Accolade submission hold. However, despite The Alpha Academy member tapping out, Rusev didn’t let go. Seconds later, he released his opponent when Sheamus entered the arena, and both former members of the League of Nations stood face to face in the ring.

While this could mean that Rusev’s first major feud after his WWE comeback could be against The Celtic Warrior, it should be noted that neither wrestler attacked the other. Thus, there is a chance that the two could also form an alliance.

The other members of the League of Nations were Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio. While Barrett has now retired and is a commentator, the Stamford-based promotion has distanced itself from Del Rio after his numerous scandals. Thus, the faction could be revived as a tag team this time. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rusev and Sheamus could face each other in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE RAW

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on June 7, 2025, in California. Seth Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa have already qualified for the match, while two spots still remain, one of which will feature a wrestler from WWE RAW.

The Monday night show will have another episode on June 2, 2025, before MITB. Although no announcements for next week’s matches have been made, Rusev and Sheamus could face each other in a Triple Threat with another opponent to qualify for the ladder match.

It would be interesting to see if these wrestlers do get an MITB qualifying match next week and if either of them advances to the PLE.

