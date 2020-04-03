WWE referee had permission to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak in 2009

Brock Lesnar's career-defining moment may not have happened

Marty Elias refereed The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25

The Undertaker

It was revealed on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that The Undertaker told WWE referee Marty Elias to count him out if he was unable to return to the ring after his famous dive over the top rope against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25.

One of the most memorable moments from the match came when The Undertaker jumped to the outside of the ring and into a cameraman. Former WWE Superstar Sim Snuka (aka Deuce) played the role of the cameraman that day. This moment is widely considered to be one of the best in WWE history.

Despite suffering a concussion after Snuka failed to catch him at ringside, “The Deadman” was able to make it back into the ring to finish the match and defeat Michaels.

During a watch-a-long of the WrestleMania match, Elias told Jericho that The Undertaker had given him permission to award the victory to Michaels via countout if he did not return to the ring before the 10-count.

“The only thing that I was given instruction, ‘Taker gave me instruction, was that if he didn’t get back after the dive, to shoot count him out. That was the only instruction that I was given.”

If this happened, The Undertaker’s undefeated record at WrestleMania would have ended at 16-0, five years before Brock Lesnar conquered ‘The Streak’ at WrestleMania 30.

WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

While Shawn Michaels remains retired after his comeback in 2018, The Undertaker’s Boneyard match against AJ Styles will take place this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

Check out Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue’s preview of the event on Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast in the video above.