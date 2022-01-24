Details on WWE's relationship with PROGRESS Wrestling after Anthony Ogogo's debut

WWE has been working with British independent wrestling promotion PROGRESS since 2016. Both companies share talent, with PROGRESS events also being broadcast on the WWE Network and Peacock.

But last night, a current AEW star, United Kingdom's Anthony Ogogo, made an appearance at PROGRESS Chapter 127. This has prompted speculation about whether WWE and PROGRESS have fallen out with each other.

However, according to the website Cultaholic, the two companies' relationship is still intact and PROGRESS shows will continue to be shown on the WWE Network and Peacock.

With an AEW star showing up at a rival promotion's program as well as IMPACT women's champion Mickie James confirmed for this month's Royal Rumble, wrestling's forbidden door is finally opening for all.

PROGRESS talents that made it to WWE

PROGRESS' working relationship with WWE has acted as a gateway for many Superstars to make their way to Vince McMahon's company.

Superstars who cut their teeth at independent promotions like PROGRESS include former NXT UK champion Pete Dunne, former NXT UK Women's champion Toni Storm, the high-flying Ricochet and many more.

Pete Dunne returned home to PROGRESS in September 2019

Speaking to the Mirror in 2017, Pete Dunne spoke about how the platform that PROGRESS gave him enabled wrestling legends to see his work and contact him.

"I was getting loads of tweets from people saying that Shawn Michaels had talked about me on Chris Jericho's podcast and then I got to meet Shawn Michaels when I was over in Florida. It was unreal to be around Fit Finlay and William Regal and pick their brains. It's absolutely surreal."

Performers like Pete Dunne show that there is a pathway to greatness for foreign talent, with promotions like PROGRESS more than willing to aid them.

Edited by Prem Deshpande