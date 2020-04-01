WWE releases advert that caused Samoa Joe's concussion (Video)

Samoa Joe suffered a freak injury during the commercial shoot

The video shows AOP powerbombing Joe against an announce table

Samoa Joe

The advert that caused Samoa Joe to suffer a concussion has now been uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported in February that the bizarre accident occurred when Joe hit his head on a table during a stunt, while the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer later confirmed that the former NXT Champion had a concussion.

As you can see below, the commercial shows several Superstars executing their trademark moves while advertising Monday Night RAW by saying “Must be Monday” to the camera.

The segment with Akam and Rezar powerbombing Joe against an announce table begins at the 20-second mark of the video.

Samoa Joe’s WWE career in 2020

Having worked for several weeks as an announcer on RAW, Samoa Joe returned from a thumb injury in December 2019 but he soon found himself sidelined again after suffering a head injury during a RAW match in January.

In February, WWE announced that the RAW Superstar had been suspended for 30 days following his first violation of the company’s Wellness Policy.

It is not yet known when Joe will make his return to WWE television, but he is not advertised to have a match at WrestleMania 36.