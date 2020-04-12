WWE releases official statement on first positive COVID-19 case in the company

The first positive test has been confirmed by the company.

More details about the infected employee have been released.

WWE Performance Center.

WWE has issued an official statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet regarding the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the company.

It was revealed in the statement that the infected employee is not an on-screen talent or a member of the roster.

The WWE employee contracted the disease while out on a dinner with friends from the Healthcare industry. The dinner happened after the last round of tapings, which also included WrestleMania 36.

As expected, the person in question immediately went into quarantine. Pro Wrestling Sheet's sources have also revealed that the person was cleared of the virus this week and the condition of the employee is also said to be much better as of this writing.

The person didn't come in contact with anyone in the WWE and is in full recovery as we speak.

It was noted earlier by the WWE that the company is taking all the precautionary measures to conduct the tapings in a closed set. They are following all the necessary guidelines to safeguard the health of the talents and staff members.

Given below is WWE's officials statement on the positive COVID-19 test:

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”