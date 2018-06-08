WWE News: WWE releases rare footage of Batista and Kane's vintage encounter

A must-see vintage classic!

Batista's "Leviathan" character is oft forgotten by pro-wrestling fans the world over, but a significant one nonetheless

What’s the story?

The WWE has put forth a video on its official YouTube channel, featuring rare footage from a match between Batista and Kane.

The aforementioned matchup is said to have taken place in OVW, and was highly talked-about at the time it took place, owing to the sheer physicality of the showdown.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE’s former developmental territory OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) was home to several notable professional wrestling performers, many of whom went on to achieve great success in WWE.

In fact, established talents such as Kane would often go down to OVW from time to time, so as to compete with the up-and-coming performers.

The heart of the matter

World-renowned WWE Superstars such as Batista and Brock Lesnar have previously performed for OVW, and were considered to be blue chip prospects during their time in the then-developmental territory of the WWE—something that eventually proved to be true, as both Batista and Lesnar achieved tremendous success both in as well as outside WWE in ensuing years.

The WWE has now released rare footage of a match between Batista as his Leviathan character taking on Kane—with the latter still performing as “Masked Kane”.

One ought to note that Batista and Kane faced one another only in a handful of matches in OVW, and the footage released and highlighted by WWE further solidifies the significance of their critically-acclaimed matches in OVW.

Fans can check out the footage of Batista (Leviathan) vs. Kane, below—

What’s next?

Batista is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations, and is now promoting his latest movie, Hotel Artemis.

Over the past few months, “The Animal” has noted that he does intend to stage a WWE comeback for one last run before he retires.

Meanwhile, Kane aka Glenn Jacobs is running for the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee—and is considered to be the favorite to be elected to the post in the days to come.

