WWE releases White Rabbit merch amid rumors of Bray Wyatt's return

Triple H's WWE regime has seen a lot of previously released superstars make their way back into the company. Recent rumors about Bray Wyatt's return have also been a hot topic of discussion lately.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a big hint was dropped regarding Wyatt's return when the lights in the arena went off and Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit was played. The WWE Universe also participated along, as they used their flashlights to depict The Fiend's fireflies.

As pointed out by numerous Twitter users, WWE has now released White Rabbit merch amid rumors of Wyatt potentially returning to the company.

Check out the White Rabbit merch below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE have now put up white rabbit related merch on their official WWE Shop website, interesting… WWE have now put up white rabbit related merch on their official WWE Shop website, interesting… https://t.co/DipHOqhWoB

The former Universal Champion was released by the company back in 2021 due to reported budget cut issues. Since then, he has not been seen anywhere competing in the wrestling industry.

Ronda Rousey gave her take on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

Ronda Rousey is among the many stars who have given their take on Bray Wyatt's highly awaited return.

Speaking during a live stream on her own YouTube channel, The Baddest Woman on the Planet mentioned how the company has been dropping clues for fans by playing the song White Rabbit.

She added that although everyone might have a different perspective on the White Rabbit theory, she herself believes that WWE is simply teasing the return of Wyatt, also known as The Fiend.

Rousey said:

"During the breaks between matches, they've been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play 'White Rabbit.' We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it's Bray Wyatt coming back." (H/T - Fightful)

Wyatt's last match in WWE was against Randy Orton, whom he faced at WrestleMania 37.

What are your thoughts on the potential upcoming return of The Eater of the Worlds? Sound off in the comment section below.

