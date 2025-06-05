WWE to replace Roman Reigns with 36-year-old debuting megastar if the OTC leaves? Exploring the possibility

The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, was last seen on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and CM Punk at The Show of Shows, as he aligned himself with Rollins, who emerged victorious in the Triple Threat Main Event of Night One. The OTC showed up on RAW after WrestleMania but was brutally taken out by The Visionary and his new stablemate, Bron Breakker. He has not been seen since.

Now, with WWE Money in the Bank around the corner, fans have speculated that Reigns might return at the show. Meanwhile, the recent releases and contract non-renewal have had fans worried. The promotion recently released multiple big-name stars like Braun Strowman. What shocked fans more was that they did not renew the contracts of veterans like R-Truth and Carlito.

This began fan speculation that no superstar was safe and anyone would be dropped by the Stamford-based promotion. While Roman Reigns is the current top star in the company, his appearances have dwindled over the years. With his movie shoots and part-time status, WWE could look to replace the OTC with someone no one would see coming: Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

Roman Reigns possibly doesn't have too long left in his WWE career. The former Undisputed Universal Champion could have just a few more years under his belt before he eventually retires. Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman also brought this up on The Last Word podcast. He said that Reigns had signed a two-year deal with a 15-20 million dollar payout. This does not sit well with the TKO higher-ups, who are currently looking to cut costs.

This is where McGregor could find his way into WWE. Since both brands are under the TKO banner, the move won't be surprising. The 36-year-old hasn't fought in UFC since 2021. He could be looking to make his transition to professional wrestling to regain his fame, as he still has a loyal fan base.

However, it must be noted that this angle above is speculative, and nothing of the sort has been officially confirmed yet.

How Roman Reigns' appearance at Money in the Bank could ruin plans

As mentioned before, Roman Reigns is speculated to return at Money in the Bank.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins is part of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Rollins desperately wants the briefcase and will likely cash it in on Jey Uso should he win the MITB contract.

However, The Tribal Chief's return could throw a wrench into The Visionary's best-laid plan. While Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be there to prevent any interference, several names like CM Punk, Sami Zayn, etc, could come out to aid the OTC in foiling Rollins' bid to win the six-man clash. Could the upcoming PLE have an interesting twist? Only time will tell.

